UFC’s Anthony Smith was ‘ready to die’

Anthony Smith may not have a belt, but he is a champion in his own house.

Sunday morning, the UFC fighter arrested an intruder named Luke Haberman, who was arrested and charged with first degree criminal trespass, ESPN reported.

Smith told the network that he had woken up with a man in his Nebraska home, screaming “at the top of his lungs,” and fought him for several minutes until police arrived. Nothing was stolen and Smith’s family members – his wife, stepmother and three daughters – were not injured.

“I didn’t know what he had,” said Smith. “People don’t usually break into your house in the middle of the night for good reason. I expect me to hear a gunshot or to be stabbed in my body. As if he had something. I guess I have about two minutes before everything he has got me out. “

Smith spotted Haberman in his computer room and the two started fighting. Despite several pounds on him, it was a struggle.

“No normal human is able to fight like this,” said Smith. “I’m by no means the nastiest guy on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time treating him. And he took everything I gave him – every punch , each knee, each elbow. He took each of them and kept fighting me. “

Smith’s mother-in-law brought him a kitchen knife during the fight, but it wasn’t until the police arrived that Haberman was overpowered. Leaving the house, Haberman said to Smith, “Hey, man, I’m sorry.” Haberman was cited and sent to the hospital. He has a hearing date that has yet to be announced.

“I am not lying when I said it was one of the hardest fights I have had in my life,” said Smith. “I entered this fight ready to die. No intelligent person breaks into a house in the middle of the night without weapons. … When they burst in at night, it is to hurt people. “

The incident occurred just weeks before Smith fought Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Lincoln on April 25 in Nebraska. He is expected to be relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic. He still plans to participate in the event.

“You still think you’re a badass,” said Smith. “I don’t want to. I feel … a little underweight. I didn’t know it was possible to be so terrified.”