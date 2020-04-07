UFC forces private island to hold weekly fights amid coronavirus crisis

If you didn’t understand how desperate Dana White is to fight UFC fights in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you will do it now.

Not only will UFC 249 take place on April 18, but White says he is getting a private island so he can fight every week, including with international fighters who currently cannot enter the United States due to travel restrictions.

“I’m a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I have secured, “said the president of the UFC tell TMZ. “We are installing the infrastructure now, so I’m also going to start doing international fights with international fighters. I won’t be able to send international fighters, all of them, to the United States, so I have a private island. start flying them to the private island and make international fights from there.

“So, since April 18, the UFC is operational again.”

White has yet to disclose the location of UFC 249, although ESPN has reported that it will be somewhere on the west coast. White says that the UFC “settles” on this first site for two months and “will pump up fights every week” before going to the island. These events will not be open to fans.

Despite all the risks, White insists that everyone involved will be safe.

“We all have our own planes and everything,” said White. “Everyone is going to be pretested and tested. … We will make sure that 100% healthy athletes, healthy stewards, healthy judges, referees, my production people. Everyone is going to be healthy. We will make sure everyone is safe before, during and after the fighting. “

The UFC has canceled several events but was determined to put on UFC 249, which was initially titled by Khabib Nurmagomedov defending the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. The scheduled fights between the two had failed four times before for various reasons, and now Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia. Justin Gaethje will face Ferguson instead.

“We’ve been working on it since the world collapsed,” White said of UFC 249. “Every day when we were working on something, we woke up the next day and the world changed. It certainly is the hardest thing I have ever tried to do.

“It’s not Khabib’s fault, it’s not anyone’s fault,” added White. “This is something you could never prepare, plan for or even dream of if it were all possible. Las Vegas is closed. “

But the UFC is open for business.