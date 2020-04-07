UCLA top scorer Chris Smith declares for NBA draft

UCLA junior goaltender Chris Smith, Bruins top scorer and most improved Pac-12 player, said for the NBA draft, his father Sean confirmed on Tuesday.

“This is a step-by-step process,” said Sean Smith by SMS.

Chris Smith has long intrigued NBA staff because he is a 6 foot 9 inch bouncing hopeful with versatile skills, but he has also been subject to consistency issues throughout his college career. He is considered by some to be a marginal choice in the second round after a junior season in which he averaged a peak of 13.1 points, with 5.4 rebounds per game, becoming a Pac-12 selection for the first team.

“I will support all of my players in whatever they decide to do,” said UCLA coach Mick Cronin in a text message.

ESPN listed Smith as Best Hope # 72, which means he could be left on the board in a project that has only 60 choices. Under current rules, sub-students eligible for the project have until June 3 to notify the NBA of their intention to withdraw from the project and return to college.

Sean Smith had recently acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a project that is slated for June 25 but could be pushed back amid the new coronavirus epidemic. ESPN reported the NBA informed the teams on Monday that they are not allowed to conduct in-person training or interviews with players eligible for the draft until further notice.