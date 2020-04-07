Uber and Lyft drivers face tough battle for coronavirus payments

His doctor had him tested for the flu and the coronavirus and gave him a note asking him to self-quarantine until the results came back. In the meantime, she has applied for coronavirus funding from Uber and Lyft.
Another concert worker, Laura Richey, said that after she left the emergency room, she was instructed to quarantine until the coronavirus test results came back. “This is where my fight started,” she said. “I was fighting not only for my health, but also for it [financial] assistance.”
While Richey received an email last Sunday stating that the company had deactivated it but did not have enough evidence to support her financial claim, Michelle received a rejection notice from Lyft customer service, reiterating the policy on her website as well as criteria she hadn’t seen. before. According to the notice, she should have driven an average of 20 hours per week in the past 28 days before applying.
After pushing back and escalating the issue, including mentioning that she was in contact with CNN Business regarding additional criteria that were not detailed on Lyft’s website, she was told that there was poor communication and she received $ 250. (She and Richey were eventually tested negative for the virus, but had to be quarantined until they received these results.)
Asked about it, Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna told CNN Business that “the qualification for the program and the amount of assistance are determined by the driver’s previous activity on the Lyft platform, and payments range from $ 250 to $ 1,000. ”
LaManna said drivers who have driven at least an average of five hours a week in the previous four weeks qualify for $ 250, while drivers who have worked an average of 37.5 hours or more in the same period would qualify for $ 1,000. The current policy is in effect until April 10, when Lyft will re-evaluate the program.
“This is an unprecedented situation and we are doing everything we can to meet the challenge,” said LaManna. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve hijacked team members from other areas to handle these types of full-time requests – and are actively adding more resources – to help respond to those requests as quickly as possible.”
Robert Poteete, an Uber driver from Tennessee, asked for payment for the coronavirus after his doctor, whom he virtually “visited”, asked him to self-quarantine because of his symptoms and provided him with a note. Uber first indicated that it would receive a response within two to five business days, then two to seven business days, then two to ten.
Some concert workers, such as Poteete and Richey, told CNN Business that they went to Twitter to describe their experiences in hopes of attracting the attention of companies or, alternatively, journalists.
On the 11th day of quarantine, Poteete received a $ 700 deposit from the company. Richey said she received $ 170 from Uber.
“The unprecedented nature of this crisis has presented challenges for everyone – including us,” said Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling. “We strive to provide the highest quality customer service and recognize that we can do better. We are continually collecting feedback from drivers and delivery people and taking steps to improve this process.”
