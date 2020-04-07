Two accused of bribes for World Cup broadcast rights

Two former Fox television executives face federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering in the context of a long-standing government investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption in international football.

The charges against Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were laid Monday in an indictment of 53 counts, which was released in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

In the past five years, more than 40 people and two companies have been charged with criminal charges related to the granting of media and marketing rights to high-level football competitions, including the World Cup, the qualifications of the World Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup and Copa America, regional championship of South America.

The American lawyer in the eastern district of New York alleged that Lopez, 49, and Martinez, 51, used bribes to collect confidential information during the tender for rights to broadcast of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

FIFA, the international governing body of football, granted Fox the rights to both competitions in 2011, and four years later added an extension to the 2026 tournament.

“The charges released today reflect this office’s continued commitment to eradicating corruption at the highest level in international football and in companies engaged in the promotion and dissemination of the sport,” said Richard P. Donoghue, American lawyer. for the eastern district of New York. in a report. “Businesses and individuals must understand that no matter how rich or powerful they are, they will be brought to justice if they use the US financial system for bribery.”

Prosecutors accused Lopez and Martinez of paying bribes by paying millions of dollars a year to South American football officials in exchange for broadcast rights to the world’s biggest tournaments. US broadcast rights to the World Cup have been held by ESPN since 1994.

“By conspiring to enrich themselves through bribes and bribes related to the sale of media and marketing rights to various tournaments and football events, among others, the defendants have deprived FIFA, the confederations and their constituent organizations – and therefore the national member associations, national teams, youth leagues and development programs which depended on the financial support of their parent organizations – for the full value of these rights ”, said the indictment. “In addition, regimes have powerful anti-competitive bad effects, distorting the market for commercial rights associated with football and undermining the ability of other sports marketing companies to compete for these rights on terms more favorable to rights holders.”

Martinez, who lives in Florida, was managing director of Fox Networks in Latin America. Lopez, of Los Angeles, was the head of Fox International Channels. Lopez left the company in 2016. That same year, with financial support from Fox, he founded Wondery, a podcast network that worked with the Los Angeles Times on an adaptation of “Dirty John”, a series of real crime by a writer. Christopher Goffard.

Martinez left Fox in May of last year. He and Lopez are expected to be arrested on Thursday in Brooklyn. They each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The lawyers for the two men said their clients were innocent and predicted quick relief.

The indictment, pronounced on March 18 by a grand jury, is also cited by the former CEO of Imagina Media Audiovisual, Gerard Romy, and by the Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA. The Justice Department has said the charges against Romy and Full Play allege a racketeering plot.

“As accused in the indictment, over a period of several years, the accused and their co-conspirators have corrupted the governance and affairs of international football with bribes and bribes and have engaged in fraudulent criminal schemes which have caused serious damage to the sport of football, “said Ryan L. Korner, Special Agent in charge of the IRS. “Their plans included the use of front companies, mock consulting contracts, and other cover-ups to cover up bribes and bribe payments.”