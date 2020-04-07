Tua Tagovailoa desperately tries to convince teams that he is ready

Tua Tagovailoa is desperate to prove to the world that he deserves to be a top quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft.

The former Crimson Tide star watched the coronavirus pandemic endanger his fish stock after he suffered a severe blow in late 2019.

Tagovailoa’s latest attempt to reinvigorate its hype took the form of a 1 minute sizzling coil he posted on Twitter Monday evening with the caption “Tua T, to a T …”, which presents a sequence of events leading up to the project, which is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25.

The clip begins with a montage of highlights from the dominant career of the 22-year-old Alabama, including him featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and various audio clips played in the background by members of the media congratulating him at a time when he was the favorite will be selected No. 1 among the quarterbacks.

“It could certainly be one of the top three choices in my opinion,” said Stephen A. Smith of ESPN.

The subject goes to the audio of people talking about teams, mainly dolphins, “Tanking for Tua”, who are all croissants with an image of him on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance.

Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury on November 16 against the state of Mississippi who knocked him out for the rest of the season. He underwent surgery shortly after and has since rehabilitated. However, he was unable to participate in the combine last month, and instead joined a number of athletes who chose to show off their skills at their school’s Pro Days, including Joe Burrow of LSU, now the first choice assumed.

Her draft increased briefly after the combine due to the positive results of her medical assessment, but things declined soon after. The clip details the rapid and unpredictable sequence of events leading up to today: the tornado that ravaged Nashville and the coronavirus stopping all sporting events.

“Aren’t we going to be able to do a Pro-Day?” Tagovailoa asks in a defeated tone.

The cessation of all sporting activities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has a disproportionately harmful effect on players with injuries. With teams unable to assess Tagovailoa in person, it is inherently more risky.

The video continues with scenes from Tagovailoa’s rehab and snippets of him throwing and looking healthy. It ends with the words “If you want Tua, come get it” dramatically pronounced with a picture of Tagovailoa smiling with the ocean in the background and his name in capital letters on the screen.

The 6-foot, 217-pound flagman is expected to reach second place (through an exchange with the Redskins) in the fake projects. While some have speculated that Justin Herbert of Oregon has passed Tagovailoa and will be the second quarterback selected in the project.