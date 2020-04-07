Trump touts 3M dispute over N95 face shields

by April 7, 2020 Business
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump touts end of dispute with 3M to provide millions of masks to healthcare professionals on the front line of coronavirus control.

Trump said the “3M saga ends very happily.” We are very proud to be dealing with 3M now. “

The president said the Minnesota-based company has agreed to supply “55.5 million additional high-quality face masks each month.”

Trump had invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to prevent 3M from exporting masks overseas.

This had raised concerns that other countries would reduce the shipment of medical supplies to the United States.

3M said the agreement allows it to continue to send N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/07/trump-touts-end-of-dispute-with-3m-over-n95-protective-masks/

