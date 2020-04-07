Trump says he could ‘get involved’ in case Navy captain is removed from office

“I didn’t hear him exactly, I heard they heard,” said Trump, referring to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “I heard they made a statement, if it was the statement, it is a strong statement.”

Crozier was relieved of his duties after a letter he sent to Navy leaders was released to the media. The letter reported concerns about the Roosevelt crew of more than 4,000 people, saying in part that “sailors don’t need to die,” discussed difficulties in containing a coronavirus outbreak on board the vessel and urgently requested that the seafarers be allowed to quarantine. Earth. The Navy cited a loss of confidence in its command and failure to respect the chain of command.

“The letters should not have been sent and they certainly should not have been released,” said Trump. “This is a military operation. I must tell you that I heard very good things about these gentlemen. The two gentlemen, by the way, I will say this, about the two gentlemen. And I could Taking a look at it from a point of view of something should be resolved because I hear good things about both people. “