Trump says he could ‘get involved’ in case Navy captain is removed from office

“I didn’t hear him exactly, I heard they heard,” said Trump, referring to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “I heard they made a statement, if it was the statement, it is a strong statement.”
Crozier was relieved of his duties after a letter he sent to Navy leaders was released to the media. The letter reported concerns about the Roosevelt crew of more than 4,000 people, saying in part that “sailors don’t need to die,” discussed difficulties in containing a coronavirus outbreak on board the vessel and urgently requested that the seafarers be allowed to quarantine. Earth. The Navy cited a loss of confidence in its command and failure to respect the chain of command.
“The letters should not have been sent and they certainly should not have been released,” said Trump. “This is a military operation. I must tell you that I heard very good things about these gentlemen. The two gentlemen, by the way, I will say this, about the two gentlemen. And I could Taking a look at it from a point of view of something should be resolved because I hear good things about both people. “
Trump added that he “could just get involved.”
“You have two good people and they are arguing,” he said, “and I’m good, believe it or not, in settling the arguments. I’m good in settling those arguments. So, I can watch the things in great detail, in detail, and I can understand it very quickly. “
Trump said the letters were a “mistake,” not only because they made families “nervous,” but also “showed weakness.”
“And we have nothing weak now. Not anymore,” the president told reporters. “We have the strongest army we have ever had and we are not going to show weakness to anyone.”
Crozier’s career so far, said Trump, was “very good. So I’m going to get involved and see exactly what’s going on there, because I don’t want to destroy someone for having bad day.”
