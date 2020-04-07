Trump could look into ousted Navy captain Brett Crozier’s case

President Trump “may investigate” controversy over naval captain fired for raising alarm over coronavirus outbreak on his ship, then mocked by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly in an address to the ship’s crew.

“I can only look at the matter from the point of view that something should be resolved because I hear good things about the two people,” Trump told reporters during the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday.

The Commander-in-Chief was questioned about the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, who apologized for attacking Captain Brett Crozier as “naive” and “stupid” for his actions.

“I didn’t hear it exactly … This is a military operation. I must tell you that I heard very good things about these gentlemen. Both gentlemen, by the way, I will say this, about the two gentlemen. “

On Monday, Modly threw Crozier to her former crew from the USS Theodore Roosevelt in an email the captain sent to sound the alarm about an epidemic of deadly virus on board the ship. The email was eventually released to the press.

“If he did not think, in my opinion, that this information was not going to be made public, at that time and in the information age in which we live, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid for being a captain of a ship like this, “Modly told the Crozier actions crew.

“The alternative is that he did it on purpose,” he added.

“The letters should not have been sent, and certainly they should not have been released,” Trump said of Crozier’s role in the debacle, adding that the decision made the families of those on board ship “nervous” and “showed weakness”.

“I’m good, believe it or not, at settling the arguments. I am good at settling these arguments. So maybe I will look at it in detail, in detail, and I will be able to understand it very quickly, “he continued.

Since Crozier raised awareness of the epidemic on the ship, 173 sailors on board have tested positive for the virus.

Crozier himself was also found to be positive.