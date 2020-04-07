Trump appoints PM lawyer to oversee coronavirus recovery plan

President Trump has appointed a White House lawyer to act as a special inspector to oversee how the $ 2 trillion in congressional dollars approved to fight the coronavirus pandemic will be spent, according to a report.

Brian Miller, who is the President’s Special Assistant and Senior Associate Lawyer in the White House Lawyer’s Office, will become the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Restoration, the Daily caller reported Monday.

Trump announced for the first time that he will name Miller last Friday.

The Senate previously confirmed Miller for the position of Inspector General of the General Services Administration, where the White House said, “He has directed more than 300 auditors, special agents, lawyers and support staff in conducting audits and nationwide surveys. “

The appointment comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a select committee to investigate the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, led by Rep Clyburn (D-SC).

“We face a deadly virus and a struggling economy with millions of Americans suddenly unemployed. Congress took an important step in the direction of this crisis by passing three bills with more than $ 2 trillion in emergency aid, “said the Speaker. “We have to make sure that these dollars are spent with care and efficiency.”

Miller would oversee the $ 500 billion stimulus bill to help large businesses facing financial difficulties due to blockages and home support orders.

But because he was involved in defending the White House during Trump’s removal, some Democrats believe he is not completely neutral.

“This watchdog position, which will be responsible for overseeing hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars, requires complete independence from the president and any other interested party to assure the American people that all decisions are made without fear. no favor, “said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. said Saturday in a statement. “Appointing a president’s staff member is exactly the wrong type of person to choose for this position.”