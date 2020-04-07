Trump announces mask manufacturing deal with 3M after controversial negotiations

Trump announced at the coronavirus the task force said the White House had “reached a very friendly agreement with 3M to deliver an additional 55.5 million high-quality masks each month.”

In total, Trump has said that 3M will produce 166.5 million masks – almost every N95.

“Most of the time, it will be for our frontline health workers,” he said.

A senior administration official said the government’s decision to use the defense production law was essential to change the course of negotiations between the two sides.

An acrimonious clash between 3M executives and senior Trump administration officials spread to the public after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, the company’s CEO saying it was “nonsense” to suggest that his company was not doing everything it could to maximize supplies to the United States. . Peter Navarro, Trump’s business adviser and Defense Production Act coordinator, accused 3M of “whining” and “acting like a sovereign nation”. The president congratulated 3M and its CEO, Mike Roman, just days after blasting the company for continuing to sell masks overseas. The company said it was necessary to do so to maintain overall supply levels in the United States, fearing retaliation from international companies that the United States relies on for mask imports. Trump told 3M on Saturday to “work together,” and said administration officials “frankly did not like” company officials. “The 3M saga ends very happily,” said Trump. “We are very proud to do this with 3M.” The president also said he spoke to Roman earlier on Monday thanking him for reaching the deal. The overwhelming majority of the masks will come from 3M’s Chinese factories, said the senior administration official. The attitude of company executives “completely changed” after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, an official said. “It’s a new relationship,” said the official. “They realized we weren’t there.” 3M officials were not only surrounded, but realized that they could use the Defense Production Act to explain to foreign customers why they had no choice but to divert their supplies to the United States. The official warned that China may try to block the deal. China previously authorized 3M to ship an additional 10 million masks per month to the United States from a factory in China.

