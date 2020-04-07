Trump and Biden finally talk about coronavirus after a week of taunts

President Trump and Joe Biden spoke on the phone Monday after Trump wondered why Biden hadn’t accepted his offer to call, reports said.

Asset wrote on Twitter Monday, “what happened to that phone call he told the fake news he wanted to do to me?”

On Monday afternoon the call took place, sources told Bloomberg News.

Spokesmen for Biden and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biden, the former vice president and presumed Democratic presidential candidate, expressed interest in speaking with Trump about the coronavirus epidemic last week, according to a statement from his campaign.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would “love to” talk to Biden, but wondered if it was Biden who made the offer.

“Sleepy Joe, did he write the statement or did someone from PR write it?” Trump said Wednesday at a White House press conference.

But Trump added: “Oh absolutely, I would like to speak with him, of course … I always thought he was a nice guy. Frankly, I don’t know him very well, but I think he is is probably a nice guy – No, if he wants to call, I would absolutely take his call. “

The presidential campaign of the Democratic candidate offered to call earlier today after Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway asked in a TV interview why Biden “doesn’t call the White House today and offers a some support? “