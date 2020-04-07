Transcript of Thomas Modly on Captain Brett Crozier at USS Theodore Roosevelt

I’ve wanted to go out on the ship since we found out you have COVID cases here. I actually planned to be here last Tuesday after I went to see the Mercy in Los Angeles. So I want you to know that no one at my level has overlooked the situation here from the very beginning.

I contacted your commanding officer through my chief of staff very, very early in this crisis. Sunday, I told him that I wanted to go out on the ship and if it was going well or if it was going to bother too much. I told him this because I wanted to be able to help, if there was anything else he needed while this massive effort was going on, to make you healthy, clean and safe. He signaled to me. He said he felt like things were under control. One day before, he had worried that things weren’t going fast, but things – he always wanted more beds – but he didn’t think it was necessary. He also spoke to and sent emails to my chief of staff.

Sunday evening, he sent this email. And this email has been sent to a wide audience. I know I mentioned that it was greater than 20. We think it has been passed on to much more than that. And immediately it was recovered by the San Francisco Chronicle, which published sensitive information about the physical condition of a naval warship. If he did not think – it was my opinion, that if he did not think that the information was going to be made public, in the information age in which we live, then he was A, too naive or too stupid to be the captain of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did it on purpose. And it’s a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you all know. This message, and all the content of this message was perfectly fine for him to send to people in his chain of command confidentially so that they could act. In fact, he could have given it to me, through my Chief of Staff or me, as I asked him to do when I first contacted him on the ship, when we we discovered for the first time that there were cases of COVID here.

It was a betrayal of trust with me, with its chain of command, with you, with the 800 to a thousand people who are your shore mates right now, breaking their asses everyday to do what they have need to convert what they do in a normal day to get you out of here, get you safe and healthy, clean yourself, and get you back on that ship where you are supposed to be.

(Shouting indistinct in the background)

It was a betrayal. And I can tell you another thing: because he did, he put it in the public forum, and it has now become a big controversy in Washington, DC, and across the country [LOW BACKGROUND YELLING: HE WAS ONLY TRYING TO HELP US] about a commanding martyr, who was not getting the help he needed and therefore had to go through the chain of command, a chain of command that includes the media. And I’ll tell you something, all of you. There is never a situation where you should consider the media as part of your chain of command. You can jump the chain of command if you want to, and take the consequences, you can disobey the chain of command and suffer the consequences, but there is no, no situation where you go to the media. Because the media has an agenda. And the agenda they have depends on which side of the political aisle they sit. And I’m sorry, that’s how the country is now, but it’s the truth. And so they use it to divide us. They use it to embarrass the Navy. They use it to embarrass you. (Shouting indistinct in the background)

While you are here to deal with something that this county has not had to deal with in over a hundred years and the world has never faced anything like this on this scale, the American people believe in you. They think of all the people in the world who can keep their shit together in something like this – it’s the United States Navy [INDISTINCT BACKGROUND CHATTER THROUGHOUT] and our sailors – and they’re stressed. They can be stressed, they can be tired, they can be scared, but they keep their shit together and take care of their ass-stricken shore guys to get them off this ship. They don’t shoot them. They ask, how can we help them? What can we do? How can I help the E3 that works for me? I am an E4. I am preoccupied. What should I do to help E2 and E3 on this ship? It is your duty. Do not complain.

Everyone is afraid of this thing. But I tell you something, if this ship was in combat and there were hypersonic missiles, you would also be quite afraid of the BLEEP. [BACKGROUND YELLING: WHOA!] But you are doing your job. And that’s what I expect of you, and that’s what I expect of all the officers on this ship, is to do your job.

One of the things that bothered me the most about his email was saying that we are not at war. Well, we are not technically at war. But let me tell you something, the only reason we are dealing with this right now is because a big authoritarian regime called China was not aware of what was going on with this virus. And they put the world in danger to protect themselves and their reputation. We don’t do that in the Navy. We are transparent with each other, in the appropriate channels and between us. And that’s what we are supposed to do and that’s what is expected of you.

I have your list of questions. I am very, very grateful to have obtained them. I know they are all sincere. I don’t think there is an agenda in any of these. But there are many and I will answer each of them, but I have to do it with respect, and I have to take some time for you to understand all the nuances of the questions you are asking. And there are many here. So rather than answering them all today, I’m going to take them back to Washington with me and I’m going to answer them.

And let me say one other thing, whatever I tell you now, I will never, ever throw you under the bus in Washington or anywhere in the media, anywhere else. And don’t do it, I expect you will never do that to your fellow shipmates either – those on shore right now who told me that when Captain Crozier’s email arrived at the San Francisco Chronicle after working 15 hours a day, they were demoralized because they knew what they were doing for you since March 25 to provide you with what you need.

And the other thing you need to understand is that we are in Guam. It is American territory, but they have their own government, they have their health problems and they are afraid too, like all the other parts of the world. And the governor of Guam has gone to great lengths to his own people to say that they are ready to open hotel rooms anywhere in this country, or this state, this territory, so that the sailors of the USS Teddy Roosevelt can go and be safe. Because she believes that you are all her brothers and sisters, her brothers and sisters who protect this place for its citizens. And so she is ready to put it all in danger to take care of you.

And she told me today that when Captain Crozier’s letter was made public, she then had to deal with all of her constituents – who say, “shit, what’s going on? We’re going to have 5 000 people with COVID in our city, without proper health care and everything. “

So think of this when you applaud the man on the ship who exposed you to it. I understand that you like the guy. It’s good that you like it. But you don’t have to like it.

So I want to share with you something I read during the 2018 Navy Academy graduation. I told the graduating class, but I’m going to expand it a bit. I said that as officers and sailors in the United States military, you have an enormous responsibility to respect and protect those under your command. The American people will trust you with their sons and daughters. And they place their safety and the safety of our nation in your hands. Do not expect to be loved by everyone for this, even if it can happen. As Secretary Mattis, my former boss liked to tell us who was so honored to work with him at the Pentagon – he said your job was to protect the nation.

I will therefore give you some advice to make your task much easier, important and often difficult. My best advice is never to be – never worry about being loved for what you do. Rather, love the country you are asked to defend. Love the constitution that you are committed to protecting.

Above all, love the people you lead. Make sure they eat before you do. Take care of their family as much as your own. Be invested in their success more than in your own achievements. Feed their careers more than you pursue your own progression. And value their lives to the point that you will always take their safety into account with every decision you make. It is only through this level of servant leadership that you will maximize and empower those you lead to meet the demands we will face in this century. And these requests get complicated every day, because we all learn. But it will also bring you incredible personal satisfaction for the duration of the service.

Crew of the Teddy Roosevelt. You don’t have to love your leadership, you just have to respect it. You don’t have to like your work, just do it. You don’t have to wait for anything from your bosses, except that they treat you fairly and put the mission of the ship first.

Because it’s the ship’s mission that counts. You all know it. But in my opinion, your captain has lost sight of this and has intentionally compromised critical information about your status to draw more attention to your situation. It was my judgment and I ruled that it could not be tolerated on the part of the commander of a nuclear aircraft carrier. It put you in great danger, although I’m sure he never thought it would be. I’m sure he loved you all, as he should be. But he lost sight of why TR exists and destiny brought you together in the midst of this COVID crisis.

Your home nation is in trouble. No one expected this pandemic. While we are all working on it, your fellow sailors from the United States volunteer, put on uniforms, and run into fire in places like New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and New Orleans. I saw them, without fear, colliding with COVID.

Nothing is easy for everyone. But from the very beginning, we have been committed from my level to bring you the help you need as quickly as possible. Understand that it takes time to respond to such a unique crisis.

But the TR must remain strong as warriors, not weak as victims. The TR must make its way with grace, do not panic. The TR must demonstrate to citizens at home that it has acted in concert and that it kills this virus, just as it will kill the Chinese or the North Koreans or the Russians if one of these nations ever did. stupid enough to play with the Big Stick because they thought she was vulnerable.

I cannot control or attempt to change the anger you have against me to relieve your beloved CO. If I could offer you a glimpse of the level of hatred and pure evil that was thrown in my path, that of my family, on this decision, I would have. But it doesn’t matter. It’s not about me. Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden hinted yesterday that my decision was criminal. I assure you, no. [BACKGROUND YELLING: WHAT ARE YOU…] Because I understand the facts, and these facts show that what your captain did was very, very wrong, at a time when we expected him to be the soothing force on rough seas.

There were very few advantages in this decision for me. You can believe it or not. I made the decision for the Navy I love, for the Navy I served in and now. And especially for the sailors for whom I am responsible, not only for you here, but on nearly 300 other vessels in the fleet. Your captain’s actions also had implications for them. Imagine if all the other COs also believed that the media was also the right channel to hear grievances with their chain of command in difficult circumstances. We would no longer have a navy. And no later, we would have no more countries.

However, I understand that you may be mad at me for the rest of your life. I guarantee you won’t be alone. But being angry is not your duty. Your duty is to each other, to this ship and to the nation that built it so that you protect them. Even in the midst of an unexpected crisis, it is the mission of this ship that counts. Our opponents are watching, and that’s why we’re here. We will provide you with the help you need. You have my personal word on it. Your commander had my personal word on this from day one. Whatever you may think of me, I am not going back on my word. And when it comes to the TR, whether you hate me or not, I will never, ever, never abandon this ship and neither will you. Thank you for listening and I will get the detailed answers to your questions later this week. Go Navy.