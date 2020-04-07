Tituss Burgess on ‘Dishmantled’, his new crazy Quibi cooking competition

Splats to the chef!

“Dishmantled”, the wackiest new cooking competition in the world, has just been launched on Quibi, a new streaming platform specializing in very short TV shows.

Here’s how it works: applicants are blindfolded and then face food. They have to guess which dish it is and try to recreate it.

“It’s really satisfying,” host Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) told The Post. “Cooking shows are generally so high and the stakes are really high. . . [This feels more] as [“Slime Time Live”], this show on Nickelodeon where all the goo was spilled on people. “

The series was filmed in Harlem this summer, and each six-minute episode brings together two famous co-hosts. Episode 1 brings in Antoni Porowski, culinary expert for “Queer Eye”, and Dan Levy, creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek”.

They watch as two chefs put on outfits that presciently resemble costumes of dangerous goods. They are struck down with a mystery dish that looks like baby food, starting a 30-minute run to identify the dish and cook it for the hosts. The victory is determined by the number of ingredients corresponding to those of the real dish. The winner comes home with $ 5,000.

“Dishmantled” joins a list of eyebrow shows on Quibi (starting at $ 4.99 per month), from a series of adventures with Zac Efron called “Killing Zac Efron” to a true concept of crime / improvement of the habitat called “Murder House Flip”. But “Dishmantled” may well be the wackiest of the group.

In the first episode, after contestants Joe and Priyanka have fucked up, Joe shares his thoughts with the camera: “Everything I tasted could be something else.” Onions, maybe. Tomatoes, question mark. I have no idea. But since I’m Italian, you get a sauce. “

While Joe and Priyanka start to prepare their most likely dishes, the guest hosts reflect. Burgess is the only one who knows what it really is.

Watching the goop dripping on the wall, Levy says, “I saw tomatoes. . . Pita. . . For me, it’s a dish that I don’t know. “

“Haven’t you seen an egg yolk?” asks Poworski. “I was thinking of shakshuka, which is a Middle Eastern dish.”

When the stopwatch rings, Joe and Priyanka present their food to the hosts. They are not judged on the basis of quality, but rather on the number of ingredients corresponding to the dish which has been cooked.

“I think it’s delicious,” says Levy, tasting Joe’s creation. “I don’t know if that’s what you are … supposed to have done.”

When Porowski tastes Priyanka’s zucchini creation, he asks her if she tasted zucchini.

“It was the first thing that exploded in my mouth,” she says.

“A sentence I never thought I would hear someone say – but here we are,” he replies.

Burgess, who lives in New Jersey and says he cooked a lot of soup during the lockout, says that nonsense is what was worth “Dishmantled”.

“I had no intention of doing a cooking show, I had no real desire to host anything,” he says. “But I loved how exciting the format of the cooking shows was when I was introduced to this idea.

“The stakes are much lower than they are, say,” Top Chef “or other shows where it could change the career of one of the winners,” he adds. “We are not changing the world – I just want to give [the audience] seven to 10 minutes of senseless entertainment. “