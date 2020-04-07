Tips for the virtual travels of the agoraphobic traveler

(CNN) – While the coronavirus crisis has limited most travel around the world, a typical day sees Jacqui Kenny spending the morning in the Arizonese desert, having lunch in Kyrgyzstan and the evening wandering streets in Mongolia.

So how’s Kenny doing? Well, she trained.

Kenny suffers from agoraphobia – an anxiety condition that makes it very difficult to venture outside, let alone travel across continents.

In 2016, stuck in a rut and feeling disconnected from his creative spark, Kenny began to search Google Street View, looking for interesting images that sparked his imagination and struck with his aesthetic tendencies.

Three years later, Kenny’s project went beyond what she had imagined – and provides the perfect lens for examining our collective situation.

CNN Travel met with Kenny for advice on how to enjoy the world from your living room and deal with these moments of anxiety.

In a parallel world

Jacqui Kenny took this screenshot of dogs in Copiapo, Atacama, Chile. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

“When I felt most isolated and anxious, I turned to creativity to try to help me process and express the feelings I had about my situation,” Kenny said to CNN Tourist attractions from the UK where she is living in an enclosure.

“It ended up saving my life and gave me a whole new perspective. My world felt very small, and it was so nice to see it expand again, despite the lack of physical movement.

There is really no place like the imagination and you can use it to take you everywhere. “

Kenny presents screenshots of scenes she meets in her Street View wanderings: pastel-colored houses amidst arid landscapes in Texas or cactuses dotting the streets of Arizona and children with blurred faces playing on a mountainous background in Chile.

Kenny took this photo of a gas station in Winslow, Arizona, United States. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

Kenny’s Instagram feed is soothingly aesthetic.

She is meticulous about the framing of her images. It looks for perfect lighting conditions and touches of color.

And it embraces, rather than hides, the source of the image.

Sometimes the Google car picks up dust that obscures the scenes. These images, surrounded by a layer of dust, are among Kenny’s favorites.

Kenny found this scene in the Sechura district of Piura, Peru. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

“I love Google Street View,” she says. “The scale and ambition to map all the streets in the world is just breathtaking. The fact that you can go from one side of the world to another in a few seconds and travel through a parallel world made up essentially of billions of images assembled , is simply extraordinary. “

The more she explored the virtual world, the more Kenny noticed common threads and themes that unite countries and connect continents.

“It made me realize how similar we are all. Even though I was traveling from home, strangely, it made me feel more connected to the world than ever,” she said.

His favorite countries to visit are Peru, Chile, Mongolia, Senegal and Kyrgyzstan. Often, Kenny lingers over places she cannot imagine visiting in “real” life.

“I was really drawn to the desert and I think it may be because it both terrifies and fascinates me,” she wonders.

“As a person suffering from agoraphobia, the desert is quite intimidating, with no easy escape or exit. Maybe I was always looking for images that represented me and my anxiety in one way or another and that have led to certain places and environments. “

If anyone wants to follow in his digital footsteps, Kenny suggests starting with Mongolia or Kyrgyzstan.

“If you find something interesting, let me know,” she says.

Living with agoraphobia

Kenny suffers from agoraphobia and finds it difficult to travel abroad. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

Kenny’s images don’t just showcase how to travel the world virtually. They also offer a window into life with anxiety.

She says she wants to shine a light on life with mental health issues.

Kenny was initially worried about telling his supporters about his situation, but being frank only created more bonds, empathy and understanding.

It returns this to our current situation.

With our health, livelihoods and daily lives threatened and compromised, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

“It is such a scary time and it is not surprising that people are anxious and fearful,” says Kenny.

“My situation was different, but I fully understand the frustration of not being able to travel far from my home and the feeling of isolation.”

This photo is from Arequipa, Peru. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

Kenny says his Street View portraits changed his life – not just because they offered creative opportunities. Most importantly, the project prevented her from feeling alone.

“It put me in touch with people from all over the world and I now have a truly global community. They have been very supportive of me through difficult times,” she said.

Kenny encourages anyone who is suffering right now to reach out through the digital world, and maybe find a goal in the middle of the unknown, if he can.

“For me, I found my joy through my creative work,” she says. “I wanted to transform my limits into something positive and fulfilling and I hope that anyone who searches is able to find their own way.”

Future travel

Since the launch of the project, Kenny has traveled to New York for a solo exhibition. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

Since the launch of the project, Kenny has organized a personal exhibition in New York, sponsored by Google. It was a landmark moment in more ways than one, as it involved her traveling from her home in the United Kingdom to the United States.

At the moment, Kenny is currently working on a photo book called “Many Nights”, in collaboration with poet Emily Berry.

She hopes it will be released later this year.

“We have been working on it for a very long time and I look forward to sharing it with everyone, especially since it is so relevant to our times,” says Kenny.

Kenny found this scene in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Courtesy of Jacqui Kenny via Google Street View

There are still countries that Kenny hasn’t visited yet – not all countries are currently on Street View. She hopes Google will map more destinations in Africa and the Middle East.

After years of exploring the world through a window into the unknown, Kenny has amassed a collection of some 40,000 images.

“I don’t know where all these discoveries are going to take me, but I don’t feel like I’ve finished my Street View journey yet,” she says.

Copyright of Google photos. Created by Jacqui Kenny.