This Day in Sport: American Women’s Hockey Wins World Championship

Baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn ordered the Atlanta Henry Braons Henry Aaron to play a road game in Cincinnati on Sunday in 1974 after the Braves hitter, who had been tied with Babe Ruth in home circuits at 714, had lost the previous game against the Reds. left-handed Don Gullett. Aaron had hit seven home runs off Gullett in the past three seasons.

The Braves wanted Aaron to hit # 715 in the team’s next home game, which would start against Al Downing and the visiting Dodgers. Aaron broke the record for this home game on a Downing field.

The Lakers ‘home game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the Clippers’ game against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. The Lakers had beaten the Warriors in three previous games. The Clippers lost two out of three to the Jazz.

In baseball, the Dodgers had to play the second of four games against the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Angels had scheduled a night game against the Oakland A at Angel Stadium.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1952 – The Harlem Globetrotters and the 1952 College All-Americans play in front of the biggest crowd in San Francisco basketball history – 8841 at the Civic Arena – with the Globetrotters winning 67-62. Led by Reece “Goose” Tatum’s 26 points, the Globetrotters extend their “world basketball tour” to 8-2. Leroy Leslie of Notre Dame is the All-Americans’ top scorer with 13 points.

1965 – The Lakers lost the third game in the NBA West Division’s final playoff series to the Baltimore Bullets, 122-115, despite Jerry West’s 44-point performance. The Lakers maintain a 2-1 lead in the series.

1977 – Apprentice jockey Steve Cauthen, 16, who won the first five races of the day, takes Donizetta back to seventh to give him six winning mounts for the second time this season at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. Cauthen’s offer for six consecutive winners was rejected by Mike Venezia on board the fall-winter.

1977 – Hubie Green, using a new driver for the first time, has four birdies on par-five holes and takes a two-stroke lead at the Masters with a first round of 67. Don January, 47, and rookie Bill Kratzert, 24, tied for second with 69. Sam Snead, who is bothered by a bad back, retires after a bad 83.

1986 – Fernando Valenzuela disperses 10 hits while striking out nine hits as the Dodgers defeat the San Diego Padres, 2-1, on day one. Mike Marshall scores in singles and scores the first point of the Dodgers in the second inning, then hits a homerun in the seventh after the relief from the Padres, Eric Show.

1994 – In a spring exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Michael Jordan gets two hits, including a double, and also makes a mistake for the White Sox before he is assigned to the season to double in Birmingham in the South League.

1997 – For the first time in 30 years, since the rookie season of Bobby Orr, the Boston Bruins will not participate in the Stanley Cup playoffs after being eliminated from the NHL Eastern Conference race.

2008 – Kansas beats Memphis in overtime, 75-68, to win the NCAA championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the Jayhawks’ third title and the first in 20 years. Darrell Arthur scores 20 points and wins 10 rebounds while Mario Chalmers adds 18 for Kansas. Chris Douglas-Roberts has 22 points for the Tigers

2017 – The United States women’s hockey team wins its fourth consecutive world champion title, beating Canada in overtime, 3-2, in Plymouth, Mich. Hilary Knight scores at 10:17 in the extra period to win.

