The tragic Yetur Gross-Matos, intrigued by the scenario of the Giants

During the pre-project process, a common question from NFL teams to prospects is to describe the most difficult thing they have ever gone through.

For Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, this answer is not difficult to understand. Gross-Matos was shaped by two tragedies at the start of his life. His father died when he drowned while saving Gross-Matos, who had fallen from a boat at the age of 2. Nine years later, his brother died after being struck by lightning.

“They just asked me what was the most difficult thing I have ever known,” said Gross-Matos at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “Obviously for me it was to lose my older brother at a young age. And my father. Just deal with that. I want to do something better for my family and my mother and that’s how I approached it. It is reality. “

Gross-Matos is now fortunate to honor his father and brother and to help his mother, adoptive father and siblings with a contract with the NFL. At 6 feet 5 inches and 264 pounds, he is considered one of the best runners in the project, which will begin on April 23, which should be a late choice in the first round.

“It will be incredible. It’s already amazing, ”said Gross-Matos. “Even just to go to college. I spent three great years there at Penn State. It was all I thought. Just to see how my life has gone and my career is something not everyone dreams of. So I feel extremely blessed and lucky to be in this situation, as well as my family. “

On May 6, 2000, Michael Gross dived in St. Leonard Creek, Maryland to rescue his 2-year-old son from a boat. He managed to bring the boy back to the boat, but he did not return to the surface of the water. Divers found the body of 29 years later in the day.

Nine years later, his mother, Sakinah, had remarried and Robert Matos coached the baseball team of his adopted sons. On June 3, 2009, Yetur and his brother Chelal were on the baseball field when a storm approached. Everyone left the field, but Chelal returned to the field to throw in a few more baseballs before the weather struck. Lightning struck the ground, killing 12-year-old Chelal.

Yet somehow he has managed to overcome these tragedies.

“I think the most important thing is to stay positive throughout all the things I have encountered in my life,” said Gross-Matos. “And keep working. Being sad and moping won’t change anything. “

Gross-Matos became a star football player in Spotsylvania, Virginia, and went to Penn State. Last year, he was a member of the All-Big 10 team, recording 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 bags and 40 tackles in total.

He is now ready to be a pro.

“I’m just thinking of staying yourself and who I am,” said Gross-Matos, explaining why he’s ready. “I have always been someone who was willing to work. And expectations – you’re going to have expectations. You just have to go over there and give everything you have. And at the end of the day, I will be satisfied with anything. “

Gross-Matos grew up as a fan of the Giants, rooting for Jason Pierre-Paul. His coaching position at Penn State was Sean Spencer, who is now with the Giants. Gross-Matos said the two have a “deep connection.”

“I wouldn’t mind playing for him again,” he said. “It certainly wouldn’t bother me.”

The Giants could use an edge-rusher, but he might not be there when they draft in the second round.

“A 4-3 ascending defensive end that should go from a good size to an imposing frame as he fills his advanced body type,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said in his screening report. “He is not too nervous, but his length, fluidity and athleticism over a short area allow him to constantly bypass against opposing blockers. He is average at point of attack by NFL standards, but that should change with more hard work and more efficient use of the hands. The Rush toolbox is only half full, but it’s only a matter of time before its rotational movement and a speed-power charge become part of a diverse attack. Gross-Matos should be an early beginner, but when power and skill catch up with athletics, look for him to become one of the most productive defenders in the league. “

NFL teams may still have questions, but everyone already knows that they can face adversity.