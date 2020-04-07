The stage production `` Fleabag '' will be broadcast on Amazon for a charity

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Amazon, which houses the famous television series, are making the theatrical production available for streaming for a limited time as part of a fundraising effort for several charities providing relief for Covid-19.

“I hope this filmed performance of” Fleabag “can help raise funds while providing some theatrical entertainment in these isolated times,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement. “Thank you to all of our partners and the creative team who have waived their royalties on this production to raise funds for such vital causes in this incredibly difficult situation. All of the funds raised will support people in our society who are fighting for we on the front line and those who have been devastated financially by the crisis, including those in the theater community.

“Fleabag”, which started as a solo show, currently has two seasons streaming on Amazon. Waller-Bridge selected the dates for the resumption of its stage production after the success of the television program, and the filmed version was screened in certain British theaters for a certain period via National Theater Live.

The show is available from Monday via the Soho Theater on-demand streaming site in the UK and Ireland. On April 10, it will be available for two weeks on Amazon for residents of the United Kingdom and the United States.