The social distance of coronaviruses in the world

ISRAEL: Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait to enter a supermarket while maintaining a safe social distance as part of government measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv. (Ariel Schalit / AP)

The act of social distancing as an effective protective measure against the coronavirus is now part of everyday life in the world. People are asked to stay at least six feet from each other. This type of social distancing, combined with regular hand washing, is essential in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It is suggested that people stay home if they feel unwell. If they have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, they should see a doctor and call ahead.

Stay informed of the latest developments on the virus. Follow the advice of a health professional, national and local public health authority, or employer on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

Here is an overview of the social distance in the world.

SINGAPORE: People sit along public benches in Wisma Atria shopping center using safety distance markers in Singapore. The government has put in place several security measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Ore Huiying / Getty Images)

SPAIN: People keep their distance while waiting for their turn in a queue to enter a Lidl supermarket in Barcelona. Supermarkets applied stricter social distancing rules on the first working day of the state of emergency. (David Ramos / Getty Images)

RUSSIA: People use their devices while waiting in line, following social distancing guidelines, for a coronavirus test in Moscow. (Pavel Golovkin / AP)

BRITTANY: Strensham Services men’s toilets on the M5 motorway in Worcestershire, England, where alternative urinals are not used to maintain social distance as the UK continues to close to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (David Davies / AP)

HONG KONG: Tables and chairs are registered for social law enforcement to curb the spread of coronavirus in a Starbucks coffee shop. (Vincent Yu / AP)

THAILAND: Police use riot shields to engage in social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus at Tha Phra police station. (Sakchai Lalit / AP)

FLORIDA: Presidents are widely spaced as the Okaloosa County Council of Commissioners adopted social distancing at its meeting on the coronavirus in Shalimar, Florida. (Michael Snyder / AP)

AUSTRALIA: Father James Collins holds a service in the courtyard of St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Burwood, with observers of social distance in Sydney, Australia. The churches in Sydney have chosen to suspend services or keep them outside in response to the pandemic. (Jenny Evans / Getty Images)

GEORGIA: Will Wheeler prays during the Parking Lot Prayers event near the Augusta Hospital District, Georgia. Parking Lot Prayers was organized by WAFJ radio station to allow people to come together and pray for healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus. To maintain a social distance, the participants stayed in their cars and turned on their indicators while being guided in prayer. (Michael Holahan / AP)

SCOTLAND: A person walks past a coronavirus-themed work of art by the artist known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall in Bath Street in Glasgow, Scotland. (Andrew Milligan / AP)

TEXAS: Practicing social distancing amid coronavirus problems, the police speak with a man from downtown Dallas. (LM Otero / AP)

GEORGIA: Church members practice social distancing and wear masks while attending the Palm Sunday worship and worship service at Union Springs Sunday Baptist Church in Rutledge, Ga. (Curtis Compton / AP)

CALIFORNIA: Journalists practice social distancing by interviewing Andrew Goetze, left, who held a sign in opposition to a service at Godspeak Calvary Chapel Sunday in Newbury Park, California. Many churches, beaches, parks and hiking trails were closed because they attracted large crowds. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

ITALY: Man wearing respiratory mask as part of the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus walks past a street musician while people are sitting at a safe distance from each other, in the background, in the Piazza San Silvestro in downtown Rome. (Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images)

JAPAN: Passengers seen inside the metro. (SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images)

INDIA: People stand in designated areas to maintain social distance as they line up at a grocery store on the first day of a 21-day government-mandated national lockout as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Faridabad, Haryana State. (Money Sharma / AFP via Getty Images)

IRELAND: A sign alerts passers-by to the social distancing measures in place during the exercise at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. (Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images)