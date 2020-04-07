The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States exceeds 10,000

This dark milestone was reached Monday, shortly after officials announced that it would be the most difficult week of the pandemic.

Michigan hospitals are three to six days short of essential supplies, said the governor.

The New Orleans morgues are already running out of space, and the mayor said she needed help getting more refrigeration.

And New York, New Jersey and Detroit will experience peak hospitalizations and deaths this week, said an assistant secretary of health and human services.

Other US cities will experience their own highs in the coming weeks, said Brett Giroir on NBC’s “Today” on Monday. He said the spikes reflect infections that occurred two or three weeks ago.

“We can see the worst about us right now in terms of the results,” said Giroir.

But there could be far more coronavirus deaths than we think, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some “may be mistakenly classified as deaths from pneumonia in the absence of positive test results,” said the CDC.

“We really only see the tip of the iceberg, and it has a lot to do with the tests we have,” said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an intensive care physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

But there are also signs of progress. More and more Americans are finding creative ways to help. And in the American epicenter of the coronavirus, in New York, the worst of the pandemic could soon end.

What are the country’s hotspots struggling with

In Michigan hospitals, “we are dangerously short of PPE” or personal protective equipment, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Monday.

“At the Beaumont hospital, we have less than three days before the N95 masks are depleted. At the Henry Ford healthcare system, we have less than four days,” said Whitmer.

In some state hospitals, “it is less than three days before the exhaustion of the face shields and less than six days before the exhaustion of the surgical gowns,” she said.

In New Orleans, the coroner’s office and the morgues have reached their limits, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She asked the federal government for additional refrigeration.

The New Orleans Convention Center, which housed people evacuated from Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago, is now an emergency hospital. It is scheduled to open on Monday.

In Louisiana, more than 13,000 people have been infected with a coronavirus and at least 477 have died. Governor John Bel Edwards said his condition could run out of fans by the end of the week if cases continue to increase.

But the hardest hit state, New York, said the death toll was not increasing as sharply as it had been.

The total death toll in New York State reached 4,758 on Monday, compared to 4,159 on Sunday.

“While none of this is good news, the flattening – the possible flattening of the curve – is better than the increases we have seen,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Religious holidays threaten social distancing

Health officials stress the need for social distancing because many faiths observe religious holidays.

This week is Holy Week in the Christian faith, culminating with Easter Sunday.

The Jewish Passover holiday begins Wednesday evening. And the holy Muslim month of Ramadan begins later this month.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he sympathized with the worshipers, but implored them to stay at home.

“I know it’s a very difficult thing, as a Catholic,” said Walsh.

Many states have exemptions from home stay orders for religious gatherings. But even in states where prescriptions are stricter, some church leaders defy the rules and still hold the service.

Reverend Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged last week with violate state ban . On Sunday, he and 1,200 worshipers gathered again.

“We don’t get our worship rights freely from government. We get those from God,” said Spell on Sunday. “We prefer to obey God than man.”

Many places of worship organize services virtually to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanked religious leaders who run online services, calling it “the safest way to keep us all connected”.

Struggling to find solutions

With no end to this pandemic in sight, more Americans are getting creative to help fight the spread of the virus.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will open more than 1,500 hospital beds for civilians in several states, said VA secretary Robert Wilkie.

The VA helps in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Doctors and nurses say that all help is needed.

In a Brooklyn emergency room, it appears that almost all patients – regardless of their case – have coronavirus, said Dr. Sneha Topgi.

“I think we are still at the beginning and I am afraid,” said Topgi. “I’m afraid for myself, and I’m afraid for everyone in general.”