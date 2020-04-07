The nets are still looking to unlock the best bullfighting prince

Part 16 of a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, no Net had recorded more games than Taurean Prince. He did not withdraw any competition, availability being probably his best capacity.

This at least makes it somewhat concerning that shortly before Kenny Atkinson split from the franchise, the ousted coach admitted that Prince still needed more time for the Nets to make the most of him.

“IM TRYNA HOOP!” Prince tweeted on Monday, with the season still suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic. Although the 26-year-old striker sometimes did well for the Nets, he had yet to find the consistency or the shot he would have liked.

Prince was withdrawn from starting lineup by Atkinson in the last game of the ousted coach, and was used as a reserve by interim coach Jacque Vaughn until the end of the season.

“I’m an adult man, I’m fine,” said Prince. “Do I want to get out of the bench?” Not at all. But do I want to do whatever it takes to help the team get to where we ultimately want to go? Any day of the week. “

But how can the Nets best use Prince to get where they want to when – or if – play resumes? Or next season when Kevin Durant returns?

Prince had an average of 12.1 points and six rebounds, a career high, but his shooting percentage of 37.6 was the worst in his career and the lowest of all Nets players in rotation. And having inked Prince for a $ 29 million two-year extension in October which begins next season, the Nets need a more consistent Prince.

The Nets sent Allen Crabbe and a first-round pick to Atlanta for Prince in a pay cut that helped them land Durant and Kyrie Irving. With Durant injured, Prince had to change position. After recording 93% of his minutes as a striker last season, according to Cleaning The Glass, he spent 91% of this season in four.

At his best, Prince was an X factor and a third goalscorer who made the difference between winning and losing. But he was a streaky shooter, his shot at 33.9% from the deepest since the worst since his rookie campaign after hitting 38.5% and 39.0% the previous two seasons in Atlanta.

After starting the first 61 games and never finding his 3-point hit, Prince was transferred to the bench when Atkinson’s March 6 victory over swan song over San Antonio. Vaughn kept him behind Wilson Chandler on the depth chart until the season ended March 11.

“You are watching what it does in the second unit with Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Chris Chiozza, the ability to play faster with this second unit, we want to see this as a coaching staff,” said Vaughn.

“It doesn’t really make a difference,” said Prince. “Always aggressive offensively and flying defensively, you just have to do whatever it takes to win.”

The Nets must discern the best way Prince can help them win, assuming he is not a commercial victim while chasing a third star during the offseason.

Prince could back forward small; but after shooting so bad but still hoisting a top 431 3s, it could be a bad fit with Durant and Irving. It could serve as a substitute for Durant and a second unit punch, with Joe Harris, spacing the floor for beginners.