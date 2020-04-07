The most powerful passports in the world for 2020

(CNN) – Just a few months ago, the world had more freedom of movement than at any time in history.

Air traffic has been increasing steadily for decades. the Henley Passport Index , which measures the world’s easiest to travel passports, announced in January that Japan had surpassed its 2020 ranking, with its citizens able to visit 191 record destinations without the need for a visa in advance.

Across the world, citizens had visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 107 destinations on average, almost double the 58 destinations open to the average traveler when the index started in 2006.

But today, with 93% of the world’s population living in countries travel ban on coronaviruses , the playing field has been temporarily leveled.

Having lost the freedom of movement that we once took for granted, what are the short and long-term impacts on passport power in 2020 and beyond?

CNN Travel spoke exclusively to Christian Kälin, creator of the Henley Passport Index, sometimes known as “The Passport King”.

Asia in the lead

“It’s a very simple measure,” says Kälin about the index, which is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. “It is a broad reflection of geopolitical relations and a measure of openness of countries.”

Japan has kept its position at the top of the ranking as we enter the second quarter of 2020, Singapore in second place and Germany and South Korea tied for third.

Luxembourg and Spain join Italy and Finland in fourth place, while Austria increased to join Denmark in fifth place. The index is updated in real time throughout the year, as visa policy changes take effect.

However, the unprecedented circumstances of the new coronavirus epidemic have, in some cases, overturned the power of passports.

“Look at Spain, or any country that has a full lock. Before, as a Spanish citizen, you had one of the best passports in the world in terms of free travel,” says Kälin. “Now, if you were also a Bangladeshi citizen – normally a very bad passport for traveling without a visa – you can freely go out to the airport and board a flight, if you find one, and leave Spain.”

Health security

According to Kalin, the pandemic will have no long-term impact on the passport index, and things should return to more or less normal.

However, “if you look at this current crisis, aspects of health – the quality of the health system, the quality of emergency care, access to health coverage and healthy services – suddenly appeared. has never been counted in the visa so far. “

While the policy is generally guided by “questions of mainly economic and geopolitical position of the country”, it will be interesting, says Kalin, to see if health security will be in the future a more important factor as regards visa exemption .

Kalin says it should be noted that the passport index is an effective but crude tool for comparing geopolitical weight. The United States is more attractive as a business and leisure destination than North Korea, for example, but the index ranks visa-free access for everyone as of equal value.

He says the Nationality quality index , which he also developed, is “much more sophisticated” with an “elaborate methodology” which covers GDP, human development, internal peace and settlement rights.

Japan is in first place for 2020. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP / Getty Images

Performance is relative

Japan is number 1 in the passport index and the United States in number 7, but the nationality quality index places them in numbers 26 and 25 respectively.

“Japan is a big country, but you can only live in Japan,” says Kalin. “With the US passport, you can only really live in the United States. You even need a settlement permit to go to Canada.”

Compare that to the generous settlement rights enjoyed by citizens of the European Union or the 15 countries that make up the Caribbean Community.

Regarding the repercussions of Brexit for the United Kingdom, “there will probably not be much change” on the passport index, says Kalin, “because you can always go on vacation to Spain.

“But on the nationality quality index, Britain will probably lose a lot. Suddenly you can’t just settle in Spain [if you hold a British passport], you need a permit. “

‘Beyond our control’

Ireland is just a place above the UK on the Passport Index, at number 6. However, 900,000 record Irish passports were issued in 2019, due to a steady increase in the number of applicants for UK residents since the vote on Brexit in 2016.

This push can be attributed to the opportunity of freedom of movement offered by being an EU citizen. “In terms of passport power, Ireland remains similar to the UK, but in terms of nationality quality, Ireland is suddenly better,” said Kalin.

Kalin said in a press release today: “In recent weeks, it has been evident that freedom to travel depends on factors that can sometimes be completely beyond our control.

“While public health and safety concerns legitimately take priority over everything else now, this is an opportunity to reflect on what freedom of movement and citizenship essentially mean for those of us who have them may have been taken for granted in the past. “

The best passports to hold in 2020 are:

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg (188)

5. Denmark, Austria (187)

6. Sweden, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal (186)

7. United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland (185)

8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, New Zealand (184)

9. Canada, Australia (183)

10. Hungary (182)

Other indexes

The Henley & Partners list is one of many indices created by financial companies to classify global passports based on the access they provide to their citizens.

The Arton Capital Passport Index takes into account the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories – ROC Taiwan, Macao (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and Vatican City. Territories annexed to other countries are excluded.

Its 2020 index places the UAE in the lead with a “visa-free score” of 178, followed by Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and Spain with 171.