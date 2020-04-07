The giants will probably wait to catch the rusher

As losses went up last season, what started out as a weak whisper became louder and more pronounced. Yes, the Giants stink, but all this wickedness will at least bring Chase Young back.

Well, that won’t happen unless something strange happens in the April 23 project. Young, the Ohio State rusher, is in the mold of the Bosa brothers (Joey and Nick) and Myles Garrett and Bradley Chubb as a high first-round prospect who seldom exceeds top picks. This year, after the Bengals likely take over quarterback Joe Burrow, the Redskins are expected to pick up Young.

Unless they don’t. Then, at # 3, the Lions would take Young, unless something crazy happened.

Seeing Young on the board at number 4 for the Giants is a spectacle that must be seen to be believed. If he goes to the Redskins and the Giants spend the next few years trying to keep him away from Daniel Jones, the 41-35 victory against the Redskins in week 16 which rocked the project of The order will be mentioned several times by Giants fans, not in additional terms.

Finding a way to heat the opposing quarterback was a problem in 2019 and, unless new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can build pressure with his plans and designs, it will be a problem again in 2020. The leader of the bag last season was Markus Golden with 10 and it remains unsigned and on the market. The leaders of the return bag are Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, with 4.5 each.

The independent agent market turned out to be too expensive and the best players were affected by the franchise label, an evolution expected by the Giants. They signed Kyler Fackrell, an outside linebacker for the Packers. They hope he can be the player he was in the bags of 2018 (10.5) and not the player he was in 2019 (a bag, although in reduced snaps, he had good percentages pressure). That is just about everything. There isn’t much in terms of the proven ability to get bags, blows and haste. What failed a year ago could be again.

It is not a particularly deep draw for rushers. Perhaps the second day of the project could produce a perspective such as A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), Julian Okwara (Notre Dame) or Terrell Lewis (Alabama). All of them have potential, but none of them is Chase Young.