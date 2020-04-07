The death toll from coronaviruses in Italy is probably much higher: “Most deaths are simply not counted”

Italy has reported more than 132,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 16,000 deaths, but this is probably an underestimate, since only people who die in hospitals are counted in the national account. Others at home or in nursing homes may not have been tested for COVID-19 at all.

In a nursing home in Nembro, a city in northern Italy, 33 people have died since the start of the epidemic. They include Agnese Magoni, a housekeeper who loved going for walks in the garden, and Giulio Bonomi, a carpenter and a bookworm.

They died of COVID-19, say the doctors, but they were not tested before their death, so they do not appear in the country’s death toll. The virus hit the nursing home so hard and so fast that the infected never made it to the hospital.

Dr. Barbara Codalli called what happened at the nursing home a “tsunami”. A tsunami that killed three residents a day at its peak and could still strike the 52 surviving residents, she told CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay.

These residents have still not been tested, said Codalli.

“Neither do we,” she told Livesay. “I could also have COVID. Two colleagues are dead and many others are sick at home.”

Countless victims have also died at home, untested and unreported, like Alessandro Boromelli. Police were seen recovering his oxygen tanks, now in short supply.

“This disease destroys the generation that built everything around us,” said his son, Valerio Boromelli.

Boromelli said his father and no one in their home had been tested for COVID-19.

The official number of deaths in Nembro attributed to COVID-19 is 31, according to an article co-written by the city’s mayor, Claudio Cancelli. But, he estimated that the actual death toll is much higher.

“According to our analysis, it is four times higher. Most of the deaths are simply not counted,” Cancelli told Livesay.

Underreporting of deaths doesn’t just happen in Nembro. Mayors across Italy are sounding the alarm, warning COVID-19 is even more deadly than we think.