The coronavirus struck Britain’s Boris Johnson. Who leads if he can’t?

If Boris Johnson dies or becomes incapacitated, who intervenes? At least in the short term, it would be his foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, who was replaced by the British Prime Minister before being taken to the hospital suffering from COVID-19.

But somewhat surprisingly for one of the oldest parliamentary systems of government in the world, the Prime Minister’s estate is not entirely clear in Britain, whose constitution is unwritten.

Johnson, 55, was transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Monday, his office said. Raab, 46, was appointed before the Prime Minister’s situation worsened to manage government affairs “if necessary”, but the longer term – if necessary – would likely raise questions.

Johnson is a head of government, not a head of state. It would be Queen Elizabeth II, and the royal succession is well consecrated: the throne would pass first to her eldest son, Prince Charles, 71, then to Charles’ eldest son, William, 37, then to the three young children of William, by order of birth.

In the British political system, the Prime Minister’s job can change hands quite abruptly. Johnson is the third Prime Minister since the country’s vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.

If a prime minister is sidelined for a number of reasons, which can range from death to a vote of no confidence, members of his party – the Conservatives, in the case of Johnson – elect a new leader, including the mandate of prime minister was then officially approved by the queen.

In an unexpected emergency, one of the three senior cabinet officials would probably be asked to intervene pending a party vote: the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Minister of the Interior or the Minister of Foreign Affairs, currently Raab.

In addition to being foreign secretary, Raab, a member of parliament for the past decade, holds the title of first secretary of state, which means the rank of cabinet minister after the prime minister.

So far, Raab’s mandate has only extended to chair government meetings, such as that of the coronavirus cabinet he chaired on Monday, before Johnson’s situation worsens.

He appeared on television Monday night, shortly after Johnson’s deterioration was announced, saying “government business will continue” and that the Prime Minister is in the hands of hospital medical personnel. St. Thomas, one of the largest audiences in London. hospitals.

“There is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister,” Raab told the BBC. He said plans put in place by Johnson before his hospital stay to fight the coronavirus epidemic in Britain would be implemented.

Experts have said that technically the British government can operate without a prime minister in place. And the British civil service is more empowered than that of many countries to carry out its daily activities.

Raab took office as foreign secretary in July 2019, a post he held after Johnson’s Conservatives won an overwhelming majority in the December general election. He was secretary of Brexit under Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

Anand Menon, an analyst who often comments on government affairs, said that if Johnson were incapacitated, Raab would be his replacement until the Conservative Party elected a new leader, since Johnson replaced him before being taken to hospital.

But especially in light of the chaos caused by the coronavirus, public gatherings are no longer possible, the normal party convention and the vote to choose a new prime minister could take weeks or months.

Seven British prime ministers died in power, says gov.uk, an official government website, but none recently.

The last was Prime Minister George Canning, who died of pneumonia in 1827 after only 118 days in power. He was succeeded by Frederick John Robinson, handpicked by King George IV to lead the ruling party, but rejected by the monarch when he fell out of favor.

