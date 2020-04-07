Tesla works on manufacturing fans from auto parts

In the video, Tesla Engineering engineers present prototypes and a diagram showing the design of the proposed ventilator as they explain how they reuse various auto parts for essential medical devices.
Another more complete prototype shown later in the video used a model 3 touchscreen, as well as model 3 vehicle control machines, according to other Tesla employees in the video.
Instead of the usual Model 3 displays, the ventilator screen showed plotting lines for what would be a patient’s lung activity based on pressure, flow, and volume of air entering and exiting the pump.
The ventilator prototype includes a backup battery and an autonomous air supply that could allow it to operate when not connected to the hospital’s power and oxygen supplies. These should allow 20 to 40 minutes during which a patient can be moved from one place to another in a hospital, according to the video.
Tesla employees in the video did not indicate when the fan they are working on could be ready for mass production. The company also did not immediately respond to requests for details about the project.
Tesla engineers have spoken with engineers from fan manufacturer Medtronic, the two companies said, but it is unclear to what extent, if any, Medtronic’s involvement in the fan project featured in the video.
Separately, SpaceX, the commercial space company also led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plays a vital role for Medtronic fans, according to Medtronic.
