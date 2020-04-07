Tesla works on manufacturing fans from auto parts

In the video, Tesla Engineering engineers present prototypes and a diagram showing the design of the proposed ventilator as they explain how they reuse various auto parts for essential medical devices.

“We want to use parts that we know very well, we know reliability and we can go very fast and they are available in volume,” said Joseph Mardall, technical director of Tesla. in the four minute video , which has garnered more than 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. Mardall stood in front of a diagram that indicated that many parts of the fan design are used in Tesla vehicles.

You’re here TSLA (( A prototype ventilator placed on a table in the laboratory included a “mixing chamber” which, according to a Tesla engineer, was a part used incars.

Another more complete prototype shown later in the video used a model 3 touchscreen, as well as model 3 vehicle control machines, according to other Tesla employees in the video.

Instead of the usual Model 3 displays, the ventilator screen showed plotting lines for what would be a patient’s lung activity based on pressure, flow, and volume of air entering and exiting the pump. The ventilator prototype includes a backup battery and an autonomous air supply that could allow it to operate when not connected to the hospital’s power and oxygen supplies. These should allow 20 to 40 minutes during which a patient can be moved from one place to another in a hospital, according to the video. Tesla employees in the video did not indicate when the fan they are working on could be ready for mass production. The company also did not immediately respond to requests for details about the project. Tesla engineers have spoken with engineers from fan manufacturer Medtronic, the two companies said, but it is unclear to what extent, if any, Medtronic’s involvement in the fan project featured in the video. Separately, SpaceX, the commercial space company also led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plays a vital role for Medtronic fans, according to Medtronic. Musk already minimized the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic . On March 6, tweeted “The coronavirus panic is stupid” for its more than 30 million followers. Other car manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, started working on ventilators using medical technology business designs



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/hmB60pJEswo/index.html