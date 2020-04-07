Teenager with coronavirus warns youth who underestimate the disease

An Iowa teenager with coronavirus warned other youth not to underestimate the disease, which made him feel like he had been “hit by a truck,” reports said.

Dimitri Mitchell, an 18-year-old freshman at Kirkwood Community College at Cedar Rapids, said he started having a cough and fever reaching 105 degrees on March 13.

“I was bedridden all day and I felt totally exhausted,” Mitchell told “Good Morning America” ​​on Monday. “My eyes kept watering, I had the worst headache I had ever experienced and my cough was getting worse. She is the sickest I know and I told my mother that I felt like I was hit by a truck. “

Doctors first told Mitchell’s mother Irena Yoder that her son did not meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, she said.

“They said,” He’s under 60 and he’ll find his body strong and he will fight it, “said Yoder.” So they sent us home. “

Tests for flu, pneumonia, and strep throat all came back negative, but Yoder, who works as a laboratory technician at the hospital where his son was taken, decided to stay home from work to take care of her sick son, she said.

But only three days after the initial visit, Yoder returned with his son to the emergency room while his condition worsened and contacted the Iowa Department of Health, which later recommended that Mitchell be tested. The screening came back positive, she said.

“Every 10 to 15 minutes, I would watch him because he was breathing so hard,” said Yoder. “I never thought my son was going to get it. He was in perfect health, played sports. So what we will learn [is] it can affect any age. He doesn’t ask for permission. “

Mitchell, meanwhile, said he “really had a false sense of security” before contracting the virus, he told WHO-TV.

“I never thought I was going to get it,” Mitchell said at the station, adding that he started feeling sick after traveling with friends in early March. “At first it started with a cough, but it started to get worse. I was spitting out tons of mucus. “

COVID-19 disease is generally mild, especially for young children and adults, but the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions seem to be at higher risk of becoming seriously ill, according to the World Health Organization.

Mitchell, who still has a mild cough, is on the verge of recovery after a week without fever.

“I think whatever your age, whether or not you have health issues, make sure you follow the social distancing guidelines,” Mitchell told ABC. “Don’t treat him like you’re immune and you can’t be affected.”

Mitchell’s mother, however, quarantined herself after experiencing some of the symptoms her son had previously endured, she said.

“We cough so much, and it’s deep and dry,” Yoder told WHO-TV. “I feel like a thin, broken glass running through my throat, deep in my chest and burning like fire.”