Take a Coronavirus Break and Discover Tonight’s Super Moon

A super moon will rise in the sky Tuesday evening, announcing itself to be the largest and the brightest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, but it will be full. Scientists call this cosmic combo a super moon.

At its maximum, the moon will be 221,855 miles away, making it appear larger and brighter.

NASA encourages everyone to look up to the sky, whether they go out or look out of a window.

Lunar scientist Noah Petro from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said the important thing is to stay safe while watching the moon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you can’t get out safely … then fine,” said Petro. “Go out next month or whenever it’s safe again. Use the full moon as an excuse to go out and start looking at the moon.”

He added: “Use this as an opportunity not to distance yourself physically, but to connect emotionally with something that is physically far from us.”

A series of supermoons is playing this spring. If you miss this one tonight, grab the next one on May 7.

In mid-April, the waning moon will pass through Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, grouped in the southeast sky before dawn.

All this comes after a brilliant Venus passed a few days ago in front of the Pleiades, the so-called star cluster Seven Sisters.

“We were really fortunate to have good astronomy – backyard or living room astronomy,” said Petro.