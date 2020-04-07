Steven Matz to stay fresh and give back

It’s a week and a cool time for a brand new episode of Amazon’s But True with former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa and yours. This is an exciting podcast this week as Steven Matz, leftist of the Mets and from Long Island, discusses with us in the second half of the show.

We open the show by talking about the coronavirus and Figgie’s family. Figgie reads an email from her brother, who tested positive for the coronavirus, as he details the chronology of events. We are talking about the fact that it strikes near us and also about the madness of a tiger who passes a test when many humans do not have one. We then discuss video game simulations of games and if we want to watch them.

It is then time for the debate on the black jersey. Figgie published a poll on Twitter that garnered more than 2,000 votes in favor of the Mets’ black jerseys. Andy Martino of SNY thinks they are garbage and I had to tear it up for his horrible take. We explain why the black jerseys are great, Figgie’s time to wear them with the Mets and we roast Martino to always make Mets fans crazy.

Mets pitcher Steven Matz then joins the show. Matz talks about his Tru32 Foundation and his gift to first responders, his grandfather, the sandwich that bears his name, his first start in the league, returning from Tommy John’s surgery, Phil Regan, the new manager Luis Rojas, how he keeps his arms cool and some nuggets on his life. Matz tells us he’s more of a fan of “The Boone” sandwich at Seaport Deli, what he’s listening to, including his wife’s new album, what he’s watching right now, his favorite pizza spot from Long Island, the New York restaurant and what he called his two high school dogs.

