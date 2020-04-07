Steven Matz of the Mets built the foundation for tragedies like this

Steven Matz launched his Tru32 initiative in 2015 to help first responders in New York.

Five years later, the foundation of the Left-Handed Mets returns to those on the front lines of an unthinkable battle – the COVID-19 pandemic – with the Long Island native Matz and his wife Taylor donating $ 32,000 to as part of the Tru32 program.

“This is really the reason why we have this foundation, just when there is a tragedy, to be there to use the platform and the resources that have been given to us to simply help others,” said Matz Monday in a new episode of The Podcast “Amazin ‘But True” Post. “Unfortunately, the tragedy strikes and crazy moments like this happen. Just to really have the resources and the platform to do it and also to inspire others to join and help where the needs are. That’s why we do it. “

Matz announced Friday that the first donation has already been made to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. The hospital near Citi Field has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, and Matz has encouraged others to help them on supportelmhurst.org/donate.

The rest of Matz’s donations will go to New York police and fire foundations in their own fight against COVID-19.

Matz spent his forties at home in Nashville, pitching with Mets teammate Brad Brach and working out in a gym in his friend’s garage.

While he said “it’s definitely a strange time” while waiting to see when or if baseball will be played again this year, Matz refrains from having strong feelings about whether the MLB should have a season shortened, with matches potentially played in spring training facilities with no fans.

“I don’t even really have an opinion on that. It’s really difficult,” said Matz. “I think everyone agrees [over] let’s just play as many games as possible. It is even difficult to have an opinion because you do not know. He’s all a stranger. “First and foremost, our mindset is like” I just want to play again. “What are we [going to do]? “So you realize, man, people are really negatively affected by this and their health and their loved ones. It’s like, okay, let’s take a step back for a second and let this thing go, and then re-address really once. “