Stay out! 10 images of warning tape in places you don’t expect to see them

Caution tape. It’s our visual incentive to stay away.
We are conditioned to see it at crime scenes, construction areas and natural disasters.
Where we are not used to seeing it is on playgrounds, skate parks and wrapped around a bear statue at the La Brea Tar stands.
Welcome to Southland in the era of the coronavirus epidemic, when stay-at-home orders brought the warning back to life and purpose.
Torrance
Santa Monica
San diego
Mid-Wilshire
Thousand oaks
Venice
Sherman Oaks
Encino
South L.A.
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-07/stay-out-caution-tape-in-places-you-wouldnt-expect-to-see-it