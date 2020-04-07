Stay out! 10 images of warning tape in places you don’t expect to see them

by April 7, 2020 Science
Stay out! 10 images of warning tape in places you don't expect to see them

Caution tape. It’s our visual incentive to stay away.

We are conditioned to see it at crime scenes, construction areas and natural disasters.

Where we are not used to seeing it is on playgrounds, skate parks and wrapped around a bear statue at the La Brea Tar stands.

Welcome to Southland in the era of the coronavirus epidemic, when stay-at-home orders brought the warning back to life and purpose.

Torrance

Robert Hennie, 51, independent filmmaker, trains on the children’s playground in De Portola park in Torrance.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica

Santa Monica farmers market

The warning tape helps keep people in an orderly line at the Santa Monica Farm Market.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

San diego

Sunset cliffs

A warning tape is placed on the edge of the Sunset Cliffs in the community of Point Loma in San Diego.

(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mid-Wilshire

La Brea Tar Pits

A statue of a short-faced prehistoric bear is surrounded by warning tape at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Thousand oaks

The Arby restaurant in Thousand Oaks

A customer leaving with their take-out order walks past outdoor tables wrapped in warning tape at an Arby’s restaurant in Thousand Oaks.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Venice

Basketball courts at Venice Beach

Raymond Bartlett of Venice exercises next to a yellow warning tape near the entrance to the Venice Beach basketball courts.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks Recreation Center in Sherman Oaks

People ignore the warning tape and train at the Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center in Sherman Oaks.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Encino

Lake Balboa Park in Encino

A man walks on a path in the park of Lake Balboa in Encino near a tape placed around a children’s playground.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

South L.A.

Central Park Recreation Center in South Los Angeles

A closed play area is wrapped in warning tape at the Central Park Recreation Center in south Los Angeles.

(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)


DTLA COMMUNITY NEIGHBORHOOD NEIGHBORHOOD

These are some of the unusual new scenes across Southland during the time of the coronavirus epidemic.


519218_ME_0402_Coronavirus_Victorville_002.IK.jpg

Los Angeles Times visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis


SAFRICA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Scenes of social distancing of coronaviruses around the world.


513726_la-me-broadway-coronavirus015_LS.jpg

As we all adjust to our new lives under the aegis of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a glimpse of downtown Los Angeles in the spotlight of Broadway.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-07/stay-out-caution-tape-in-places-you-wouldnt-expect-to-see-it

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

California coronavirus woodpecker: what will it be and how bad?

California coronavirus woodpecker: what will it be and how bad?

April 7, 2020
Take a Coronavirus Break and Discover Tonight's Super Moon

Take a Coronavirus Break and Discover Tonight’s Super Moon

April 7, 2020
Foreign doctors in trench against coronavirus now fear deportation from the United States

Foreign doctors in trench against coronavirus now fear deportation from the United States

April 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *