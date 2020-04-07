Stay out! 10 images of warning tape in places you don’t expect to see them

Caution tape. It’s our visual incentive to stay away.

We are conditioned to see it at crime scenes, construction areas and natural disasters.

Where we are not used to seeing it is on playgrounds, skate parks and wrapped around a bear statue at the La Brea Tar stands.

Welcome to Southland in the era of the coronavirus epidemic, when stay-at-home orders brought the warning back to life and purpose.

Torrance

Robert Hennie, 51, independent filmmaker, trains on the children’s playground in De Portola park in Torrance. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica

The warning tape helps keep people in an orderly line at the Santa Monica Farm Market. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

San diego

A warning tape is placed on the edge of the Sunset Cliffs in the community of Point Loma in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mid-Wilshire

A statue of a short-faced prehistoric bear is surrounded by warning tape at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Thousand oaks

A customer leaving with their take-out order walks past outdoor tables wrapped in warning tape at an Arby’s restaurant in Thousand Oaks. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Venice

Raymond Bartlett of Venice exercises next to a yellow warning tape near the entrance to the Venice Beach basketball courts. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Sherman Oaks

People ignore the warning tape and train at the Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center in Sherman Oaks. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Encino

A man walks on a path in the park of Lake Balboa in Encino near a tape placed around a children’s playground. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

South L.A.

A closed play area is wrapped in warning tape at the Central Park Recreation Center in south Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)



These are some of the unusual new scenes across Southland during the time of the coronavirus epidemic.



