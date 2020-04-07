States Call on US to Allow SNAP Recipients to Shop Online

Yvonne Knight, who has respiratory problems that made her particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, cannot buy groceries online with her food stamps – even if every trip to the store is now a risky business.

Going out to buy food terrifies 38-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, but she is one of millions of people receiving food aid through the federal supplementary nutritional assistance program that cannot be used flexibly .

“Every time I go out, I put myself in danger – and other people,” said Knight, who lives in Erie, Pennsylvania. “I’m so terrified when people come to me now. I don’t want to go out to the store.”

Buying groceries online – which many Americans do to dramatically reduce the frequency with which they leave their homes – is only open to SNAP recipients in six states, and Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Now state governments and food security activists across the country are begging the US Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and easier to access at a time when so many people are losing their jobs and turning. to government for support.

Calls have even come from conservative states where legislators have attempted to reduce or limit food aid.

In Arizona, Republican Governor Doug Ducey asked the agency to waive interview requirements for candidates, allow families to buy hot meals, waive work requirements for some, and adopt other changes that would help families cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Ashley St. Thomas, the manager of public policy for the Arizona Food Bank Network, welcomed the governor’s request, adding that the easing of requirements under which program beneficiaries prove that they work at least a few hours a month is “Critical right now” – especially since millions of people are being laid off and jobs are drying up for people working in informal or concerted economies.

Amanda Siebe, a 35-year-old woman from Hillsboro, Oregon, suffers from chronic pain and has a weakened immune system, so she tries to avoid leaving the house.

But she’s struggling to stretch her SNAP benefit – $ 194 a month – under normal circumstances, and she would like to have more money now so that she can buy more food to limit shopping.

“We need food that will not only last for the whole month, but will give us a little stock so that we can move on without having to worry about what’s going to happen in the future,” said Siebe. “Especially because the majority of us cannot leave the house very often.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and lead to death – which means that these people need to take special care.

The increased need for food aid and calls to make it more flexible come directly on the heels of a blocked Trump administration attempt to purge an estimated 700,000 people from the SNAP rolls. These changes would have deprived states of the opportunity to depart from a rule that able-bodied adults without dependents work a certain number of hours per month. A court blocked the changes and the USDA promised to appeal.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue now says he is undecided and notes that the Congress virus relief package contains a general waiver on work requirements – although the agency seems likely to reconsider the matter by calmer weather.

For the time being, with a large part of the economy closed, state governments are clamoring to expand the ranks of beneficiaries and cut red tape.

In Pennsylvania, where Knight lives, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf asked the agency Thursday to waive several requirements. He urged the federal government to expand a pilot program launched in New York and Washington State that allows people to use their debit-type benefit cards to order races online. Amazon and Walmart now accept online SNAP payments in Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington and New York, where ShopRite also accepts payments. In Alabama, Wright’s Market accepts online payments.

In Missouri, the state social services department requested and obtained waivers to extend SNAP certifications by six months so that people would not be kicked out of the program during the pandemic.

Food security advocates recommend that the government go further, giving states overall latitude to adjust their programs.

This would allow states to expand their beneficiary ranks with minimal paperwork, said Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the Food Research and Action Center.

“One can imagine a set of exemptions so common that each state would benefit from them,” she said.

Among the specific changes it recommends: eliminate the personal interview preceding the entry of a beneficiary into the program – as the governor of Arizona requested – and allow the status of a recipient in the program to renew automatically without paperwork.

The program’s built-in flexibility has proven vital in natural disasters that devastated individual cities or regions – and activists argue that the benefits of SNAP could be one of the main instruments used to help Americans endure a pandemic hitting the country at once.

“The benefits are quickly turning around in the economy. They’re spent, “said Vollinger