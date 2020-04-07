Soldiers’ homes in Holyoke, site of a deadly epidemic, have dealt with systemic issues for years, say union and staff members

In addition, according to the employees and a union representative, the lack of personal protective equipment and the recent decision by the shelter to group the veterans in narrower neighborhoods probably increased the outbreak in the establishment.

A nurse, speaking on condition of anonymity since they are not allowed to speak to the press, said the home had been understaffed for about two years.

E-mails shared with CNN between union officials and the state reflect the union’s concerns about staffing levels in recent years. Cory Bombredi, an internal organizer of SEIU Local 888, which represents 270 staff members at the home, said that, according to his data, the facility has been operating 80% of the workforce for the past few years. In the past two years, Bombredi said the facility has fired 70 certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.

“They have gone through all the available labor” in the western Massachusetts region, said Bombredi. The emails and agendas for meetings in 2019 and early this year show the union’s repeated concerns about using mandatory overtime instead of adequate staffing.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services, which oversees the facility, refused to respond to the union’s allegations despite repeated attempts by CNN.

In terms of staff, many nurses are currently working overtime and quick deadlines, according to the nurse.

When staff began to fall ill in March, the nurse said that the home had started consolidating veteran units to allow smaller staff to administer more veterans at once – for example , nine veterans shared a dining room together as a unit, and 3-person rooms accommodated four veterans.

“We already had personnel problems, already understaffed, so I don’t think they were prepared for the number of employees who fell ill and had to leave, so they had to combine units so that there are more veterans per staff member, “the nurse told CNN.

Bombredi explained that the dining room, which does not normally accommodate beds, did not have adequate electrical connections, leaving the beds for veterans unable to get on and off for their comfort and for caregivers to attend. more comfortably. . The nurse and Bombredi also stated that the facility was mixing veterans who were tested for Covid-19 with other residents.

“This is a building that clearly housed all of these veterans in their own private setting,” said Bombredi. “For some reason, the management team thought that the best solution was to combine sick veterans with healthy veterans.”

“Completely insane”

Erin Saykin, a certified nurse aide who has worked at home for 16 years, echoed these same concerns. Saykin said that staff were instructed to wear simple surgical masks and gowns which they claimed were not normally used and that they did not have access to the N95 masks. Bombredi also told CNN that he had heard from other staff that they did not have adequate access to appropriate personal protective equipment.

During his additional shifts, Saykin worked with a patient who would later be positive. This veteran was mixed in a room with other veterans, she said. She believes that the patient should have been isolated, despite the difficulty of isolating some patients with dementia.

“He should have been moved from the unit, closed to everyone,” said Saykin.

Saykin woke up in the middle of the night after her shift and felt like she couldn’t breathe. She has been tested and learned that she is positive for Covid-19, and has been recovering at home for more than two weeks.

Last week, CNN reported home nurse was berated in March for wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The worker – a caregiver – says that he first came into contact with a veteran with symptoms similar to Covid-19, who was not isolated, but rather walking and coughing, and while working to on a different floor of the facility, he also observed a second veteran with symptoms. The employee’s actions were described as “disruptive” and “extremely inappropriate”, which would have “alarmed the staff”.

“We have no voice to challenge what management decides,” said the second nurse, who wished to remain anonymous when asked if any of these concerns had been raised with management. The nurse stated that the staff were concerned not only about her own safety, but also that of her family members.

Union representative Bombredi confirmed that he had heard many of the same concerns from the nurse and from Saykin from other members.

“It is not one or two of my employees who tell these stories to me,” said Bombredi. “It’s a majority at this point, and they’re all telling the same story.”

“We need insurance for them to be fully investigated,” said Bombredi. “At this point, we will have to see a whole new management team take control of this house to have confidence in us.”

Since Monday, 25 veteran residents have died since March, 18 of whom tested positive for Covid19 with three additional results pending.

A total of 59 veteran residents tested positive as well as 31 employees according to the Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, Governor Charlie Baker has ordered an investigation in the house and what led to the epidemic.

“The veterans we lost – some of them could have stayed with us a little longer,” said Saykin. “It was completely insane.”

The second nurse admitted that things had started to change in the past week. Everyone in the facility – veterans and staff – was tested, said the nurse, and a whole unit of veterans who tested negative were evacuated from the facility to another home. The nurse stated that the veterans are further separated and that other improved cleanups have taken place.

“It’s starting to look up,” said the nurse. Bombredi added that workers now have access to appropriate PPE. Additional nurses and staff are added with the help of the National Guard, according to the Executive Office of Health and Social Services. Among other enhanced measures, the EOHHS hired additional cleaning staff and distributed PPE.

But that does not negate the nurse’s belief that the facility was not prepared. “It’s no surprise,” said the nurse about Covid-19. “It should come as no surprise to any place in the United States that this happens.”

“I still love working there, and I know the people who still work there love being there because we have a great connection to our veterans,” said Saykin. “It’s not something you can duplicate anywhere.”