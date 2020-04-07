Sequel to “Tiger King” will reveal more details about Carole Baskin’s allegations

Investigation Discovery jumps on the “Tiger King” phenomenon, giving the green light to a new program which he considers to be the “final sequel” to the Netflix docuseries.

“Investigate the strange world of Joe Exotic” will examine the life of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage and explore her rival, Carole Baskin, whom Maldonado-Passage accused of having killed her first husband. The limited series is scheduled to air later this year on ID.

In a press release, ID said the show will focus on “the investigation you may not have seen, revealing the secrets that only Joe knows about, exclusive footage that has never been shown and the research to answer the one question that every person in America is asking right now: although she denies it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

The ID series will be told from Joe Exotic’s point of view, as it poses questions such as whether Baskin orchestrated the disappearance of Lewis to take control of his estate. “No one seems to speak – except a man – and this man is the center of the next round of ID investigations,” the network said.

Conveyor Media is behind “Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic”, with Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan as executive producers.

“Viewers are naturally riveted to Netflix’s” Tiger King “, but millions of true crime fans around the world have wanted more,” said Henry Schleiff, president of ID Group, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – starring a missing husband, a hitman and the illegal trade in exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and answer the lingering questions that viewers are asking for an answer. “

Since its premiere on March 20, Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has become a pop culture phenomenon. But he was also criticized by several of his subjects – including Baskin, who criticized the docuseries for “being as salacious and sensational as possible to attract viewers.” As part of this, he has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I played a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without no respect for the truth or in most cases, even giving me the opportunity, before publication, to refute the absurd claims. They didn’t care about the truth. Unsavory lies are better for attracting viewers. “

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted on March 30 that he was asking for new leads in the disappearance of Lewis.