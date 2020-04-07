Secretary of the Navy tears up Brett Crozier for coronavirus warning on ship

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, ransacked the fired aircraft carrier, Captain Brett Crozier, to his former crew, saying that Crozier had revealed that he was “too naive or too stupid” for command after s be concerned about the spread of the coronavirus through his ship.

Modly made the remarks to Guam to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt who had cheered Crozier as a hero last week. Speech audio emerged after the Daily Caller published a transcript.

Modly said an email from Crozier sent last Monday to alert the virus allowed the information to reach the press.

“If he did not think, in my opinion, that this information was not going to be made public, at that time and in the information age in which we live, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid for being a captain of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did it on purpose, “Modly told the crew.

“What is f – k?” an apparent sailor said in the audio.

“He was just trying to help us!” a man’s voice protests.

The Secretary of the Navy said on Friday that Crozier had put the crew of 5,000 men “at risk” for attack when he emailed at least 20 people last week, expressing concern about the virus that invades his crew after the men begin to show symptoms.

Modly added on Monday: “One of the things that bothered me the most about her email was that we are not at war. Well, we are not technically at war. But let me tell you something, the only reason we are dealing with this right now is that a big authoritarian regime called China was not aware of what was going on with this virus and they put the world in danger to protect themselves and their reputation. “

Modly continued: “The T-R must make its way with grace, do not panic. The TR must demonstrate to the citizens of his home that he acted together and that he kills this virus as he kills the Chinese or the North Koreans or the Russians if one of these nations was stupid enough to play with the Bid Stick because they thought she was vulnerable. “

In his email, Crozier wrote, “We are not at war. Sailors don’t have to die. If we do not act now, we fail to take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors. “



US Navy medical personnel take a swab sample for COVID-19 tests aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt EPA

USS Theodore Roosevelt Navy Information Office / AFP v following

close

Texas boy pretending to have coronavirus and bragging …



Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that 155 of the ship’s sailors would have COVID-10. The dismissed commander would have is among the infected.