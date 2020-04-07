Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, apologized on Monday for exploding the canned aircraft carrier, Captain Brett Crozier, as “too naive or too stupid” to command a ship.

“Let me be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid,” wrote Modly. “I think, and I always believed it was the opposite.”

Modly’s flip-flop came after he threw Crozier to his former crew from the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Monday morning in Guam.

Modly said Crozier’s email sent last Monday to alert about the coronavirus outbreak on board allowed the news to reach the press, audio of the speech obtained by the Daily Caller.

“If he did not think, in my opinion, that this information was not going to be made public, at that time and in the information age in which we live, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid for being a captain of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did it on purpose, “Modly told the crew.

Monday evening, Modly personally apologized to Le Crozier, her family and the Navy.

“I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming e-mail with the intention of putting it in the public domain in order to draw public attention to the situation on his ship, “said Modly on Crozier.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that 155 sailors on the ship would have the COVID-19. The dismissed commander is among those infected.