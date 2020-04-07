SeaWorld CEO throws in the towel after just five months of work

The chief executive of SeaWorld Entertainment resigned from his post just five months ago, becoming the third leader of the theme park company to leave in just over two years, according to a file released Monday.

According to a file filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Sergio Rivera expressed his disagreement with the involvement of the board of directors in decision-making within the company.

His predecessor, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, cited a similar reason for his departure last September.

Rivera resigned on Saturday. He was appointed CEO of the company last November.

“The board remains united to guide the company through the tough but necessary decisions to best position the company for long-term success,” said chairman of the board Scott Ross in a statement.

The spread of the new coronavirus has paralyzed the theme park industry. Like most other theme parks operating in the United States, SeaWorld’s 12 theme parks have been closed since mid-March.

More than a week ago, the company said it is putting 90% of its employees on leave.

SeaWorld employs approximately 4,700 full-time employees and approximately 12,000 part-time employees. During the peak season in 2018, the company hired more than 4,000 additional seasonal workers, including many high school and college students.

No employee of the company is covered by a collective agreement.

The pandemic has also forced the closure of rivals from SeaWorld, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, as well as their Californian counterparts. Disney World said last week that it would start putting non-unionized executives, employees and hourly workers off in mid-April because it didn’t know when its parks would reopen. Universal Orlando previously considered reopening its parks in mid-April, but a spokesperson said the closings are likely to be extended.

Marc Swanson, CFO and treasurer of SeaWorld, has been appointed interim CEO. The company said it would keep its job at least until the theme parks reopen.

“The board of directors will reconsider the role once the company has reopened its theme parks,” said the SEC file.

Before the pandemic forced its parks to close, SeaWorld had experienced a recovery after suffering a loss of attendance and revenue in the years following the release of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish”. The film was about the life of Tilikum, an orca responsible for the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau when he dragged her into a swimming pool in front of shocked visitors in 2010.

In the fourth quarter of last year, SeaWorld saw its attendance increase by 2.2% compared to the same period in 2018.

Attendance for fiscal 2019 was 22.6 million visitors, up 0.2% from the previous year. Total revenue for fiscal 2019 increased by almost 2% over the previous year to reach $ 1.4 billion, and net profit jumped by almost 100% in fiscal 2019, to reach $ 89.5 million.

“This is a unique and extraordinary time for our business, our industry and the world,” said Swanson in a statement. “We have a seasoned and experienced management team that is focused on running this business during this difficult time, resuming operations and welcoming our valued ambassadors and guests as soon as possible.”