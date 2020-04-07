Saquan Singleton joins New Mexico from Hutchinson CC

It’s an anniversary that Saquan Singleton will never forget.

The day he turned 22 was also the culmination of a long journey, the one that took him from the Bronx to New Hampshire and Kansas, and now to New Mexico.

This is where the star of Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) Will spend the next two years of his life, playing for coach Paul Weir after choosing the Lobos over Alabama and a host of others, he told the Post.

“It’s a dream come true. I just worked very hard to get to this point,” said the 6-foot-6 multi-purpose guard in a telephone interview. ” many things. I’m just happy to be here and to finish this mission. “

Growing up in the rough Stevenson Commons apartments in the Bronx was difficult. Two of Singleton’s friends in high school were killed. It would have been easy to take shortcuts, take a different route. But he had a strong support system, like his brother Nukoy, his cousin Mercedes Dukes, high school coach Dwayne Mitchell and counselor Kashif Praff, who didn’t allow him to make bad decisions. Sport was an outlet. He was determined to be different, to be the first member of his family to graduate from university.

“Few people know where I come from,” said Singleton, a selection of the first team in all of Region VI who averaged 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1, 5 interceptions this year. “Basketball was my direction. I felt like basketball was my way out, my meal ticket. “

There were missteps along the way. It was not a straight line of success. Singleton did not qualify after high school and ended up at Notre Dame Prep (N.H.) after playing for Bishop Scanlan. Less than two months later, however, it became clear that he would need a college, and so Pratt – a former local high school star who played for Iona College – pulled him out. Pratt sent him to Hutchinson, where Singleton flourished on the court and elsewhere.

At first, it was rough around the edges, said assistant coach Jay Cyriac, “very New Yorker”. He has seen a dramatic change at Singleton this year. The player who frequently received technical faults assessed in his first season did not get one in his second season. The player that the coaching staff had to watch closely in the classroom made significant academic progress, to the point that he didn’t even need to be checked. The transformation began last summer, when Singleton stayed in Kansas rather than going home, taking classes and doing extra work.

“It was time for me to buckle up and be more mature, to see my true goals [within reach],” he said.

Singleton has become the model for what Hutchinson hopes his players will become. Cyriac sees him becoming more of a friend than a former player in the years to come, the two talk so often. At the request of the school, Singleton filmed a video for fans of the team during the coronavirus pandemic. He was often asked to accompany recruits during the visits. This year, the four he spent time with chose the Kansas school.

“It’s a success,” said Cyriac. “I have never seen a complete turnaround [like his]. “

Playing Division I basketball has always been a dream. But he has even higher hopes. He wants to make an impact for New Mexico and create a career in basketball, help his family and be someone that the kids in his neighborhood can consider as a model.

“This,” said Singleton, “is about to be the starting point.”