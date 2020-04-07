Samsung claims profits rose 2.7% before worst of Covid-19 pandemic

The South Korean company said on Tuesday that it plans to make operating profit of about 6.4 trillion won ($ 5.2 billion) for the period January to March. This represents an increase of almost 3% compared to the same period a year ago, which is in line with the forecasts of analysts interviewed by the data provider Refinitiv.

Samsung said it expects sales to also increase about 5% to 55 trillion won ($ 45 billion).

Samsung’s shares rose about 2% in Seoul, according to reports, but then reduced gains to 1.4%.

The company will release full results for the first quarter later this month.

Samsung – which also supplies key parts for companies such as Apple and Huawei – is among the first major tech companies to release quarterly results and a full report will offer a glimpse into how tech giants are coping with the pandemic. If Samsung reports slow sales of memory chips and display panels, it could indicate that smartphone manufacturers and consumer electronics manufacturers are suffering. Tuesday's forecast did not break down sales by division. In January, Samsung predicted a general recovery in 2020, citing a downturn in the memory chip market driven by rising prices, increased demand from data center companies, and greater adoption of 5G smartphones. The pandemic could help stabilize the activity of Samsung's memory chips, according to Jae-yun Lee, analyst at Yuanta Securities. Millions of people working from home mean Amazon, Google, and Microsoft "accelerate investment in data centers," Lee wrote in a note Monday, ahead of Samsung's earnings forecast. But Lee and other analysts say the company's smartphone activity will be shattered. Samsung and Apple, along with many of their partner carriers, have been forced to close stores around the world as the Covid-19 pandemic causes large cities to lock in. The closings will continue to hurt Samsung in the months to come, according to Greg Roh, an analyst with brokerage firm Hyundai Motor Investment Securities. "Given the consumer preference for buying high-end smartphones in physical stores rather than online, we expect the division (Samsung smartphones) to experience a sharp drop in profits" in the second quarter, writes Roh in a recent investor note. With the pandemic showing signs of "prolongation, the smartphone market is contracting," said DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile division, at a shareholders meeting last month. Samsung also had to briefly shut down one of its South Korean smartphone factories after a worker tested positive for the virus. As their factories return to normal, Samsung and other smartphone makers are bracing for a blow. In early March, before the scale of the crisis in Europe and the United States became apparent, research firm Strategy Analytics said in a report that it expects global smartphone deliveries in 2020 are 10% lower than expected "due to fear and paralysis caused by a coronavirus." "Nobody wins. All adults [smartphone makers] will take a hit and ship [fewer] smartphones as the pre-coronavirus epidemic," said the firm.

