Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticizes Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin voting

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg denounced a Supreme Court majority decision blocking an extension of the postal voting deadline in Wisconsin, where the governor tried unsuccessfully to postpone the vote in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Monday blocked an extension by the lower court of the deadline for voting in a decision from 5 to 4, just hours after the closure by the Wisconsin Supreme Court governor Tony Evers (D- Wis.) A last-minute decree postponing voting during Tuesday’s contests. .

In his dissent, Ginsburg, who was joined by Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor JJ., Wrote that the decision “will result in a massive deprivation of rights”.

“The question here is whether tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote safely in the midst of a pandemic. By order of the district court, they could do so. Even if they receive their mail-in ballot in the days immediately following polling day, they can return it, “wrote RBG.

“With the maintenance of the majority, this will not be possible. Or they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own safety and that of others. Or they will lose their right to vote, without any fault on their part. This is a matter of utmost importance – for the constitutional rights of the citizens of Wisconsin, the integrity of the state’s electoral process and, in these extraordinary times, the health of the Nation. “

Ginsburg went on to say that she had no doubts about the “good faith” of her colleagues, but that the majority did not understand how the pandemic had changed everyday life nationwide.

“The Court’s suggestion that the current situation is not” substantially different “

election “breathtaking the spirit”, writes the feminist icon.

“Now, under the order of this Court, tens of thousands of absent voters, who are unlikely to receive their ballot in time to vote, will literally be left without a vote.”

In an unusual move, the majority opinion of the Supreme Court was not indexed with any justice as the author and included a warning at the beginning of the text that said that the Court was only maintaining the opposition for a long time last-minute orders from federal judges who threw electoral processes into chaos.

They added that the Court did not approve any specific electoral practice to be adopted in the wake of the coronavirus, nor did it rule out possible modifications to be made to these practices in the future.

“The Court’s decision on the limited question before it should not be taken as expressing an opinion on the wider question of the holding of elections or the desirability of other reforms or modifications to electoral procedures in the light of of COVID-19. This cannot be stressed enough, “said the majority opinion.