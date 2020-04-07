Rugby players arrested after allegedly quarantining quarantine in Fiji

Two members of the Fiji national rugby team were arrested after allegedly breaking a 14-day quarantine period put in place by the island country to contain the coronavirus.

“We strongly condemn the behavior of these two players and their disregard for the legal instructions to self-isolate,” said Fiji Rugby Union general manager John O’Connors in a statement last weekend.

The Fiji sun, citing a loved one in relation to the player, reported that Semi Kunatani, a gold medalist in rugby sevens at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was among those arrested.

Kunatani, 29, currently plays for London club Harlequins, which is part of the Fiji Rugby Federation.

The identity of the other player has not been revealed.

The two are said to have returned to Fiji from Singapore, which saw its coronavirus cases increase to 1,300 on Sunday, according to a Bloomberg report.

Fiji had 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the Associated Press, and is home to around 900,000 people. It is located in the South Pacific, about 1,100 miles north of New Zealand.

O’Connor said the union “would take appropriate disciplinary action against professional rugby players, including reporting this highly irresponsible behavior to their clubs and to World Rugby.”

Professional sports leagues around the world are on hiatus due to the pandemic, and many athletes have spoken out publicly in the fight against the deadly virus.