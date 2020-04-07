Rockford man creates homemade social distancing device

by April 7, 2020 Top News
Rockford man creates homemade social distancing device

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Dan Kuhnle, originally from Rockford, created a magnificent device to show what six feet apart really looks like during this period of social distancing.

“The social distance is six feet and I always thought, ‘Do people really realize the distance of six feet?'”

It was then that Kuhnle went to work, with the help of his wife, to create the device from everyday household items.

“These are tent pegs,” he said, “I tie them together, it’s about 40 feet in circumference and a lot of tape.”

He said that the device only took 20-30 minutes to be created. When finished, he went to Rockford, walking the city sidewalks and making sure people understood the right distance to protect themselves and others.

“People immediately knew it was for social distancing, I didn’t have to say much,” he laughed.

The most common reaction is laughter and most take their phones out to take a picture of them. Kuhnle says he likes to spread smiles.

“I love everyone’s reaction to the video,” he smiled, “it was all positive. Everyone laughs, it’s something that is dear to my heart, to have been created for bring joy to people and that’s what it does. “

And while it’s something to be taken very seriously, Kuhnle says it’s okay to share some laughs during these difficult times.

“It’s fun to laugh at something serious, I don’t know,” he smiles, “I’m a peacemaker at heart.”


Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/brgXNwrvdw0/rockford-man-creates-homemade-social-distancing-device

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Coroners concerned over shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to countless deaths

Coroners concerned over shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to countless deaths

April 7, 2020
Blackwell to pastor: Do you believe in the coronavirus science?

Religious gatherings around the world ignite the virus

April 7, 2020
Trump berates reporters when asked about report by his own administration

Factual check: Trump challenges HHS IG report and repeats several other false allegations at Monday’s coronavirus briefing

April 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *