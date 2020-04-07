Rockford man creates homemade social distancing device

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Dan Kuhnle, originally from Rockford, created a magnificent device to show what six feet apart really looks like during this period of social distancing.

“The social distance is six feet and I always thought, ‘Do people really realize the distance of six feet?'”

It was then that Kuhnle went to work, with the help of his wife, to create the device from everyday household items.

“These are tent pegs,” he said, “I tie them together, it’s about 40 feet in circumference and a lot of tape.”

He said that the device only took 20-30 minutes to be created. When finished, he went to Rockford, walking the city sidewalks and making sure people understood the right distance to protect themselves and others.

“People immediately knew it was for social distancing, I didn’t have to say much,” he laughed.

The most common reaction is laughter and most take their phones out to take a picture of them. Kuhnle says he likes to spread smiles.

“I love everyone’s reaction to the video,” he smiled, “it was all positive. Everyone laughs, it’s something that is dear to my heart, to have been created for bring joy to people and that’s what it does. “

And while it’s something to be taken very seriously, Kuhnle says it’s okay to share some laughs during these difficult times.

“It’s fun to laugh at something serious, I don’t know,” he smiles, “I’m a peacemaker at heart.”