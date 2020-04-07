Retail was concerned that the apocalypse was near. Then came the coronavirus

As the operator of one of the country’s largest liquidators, Bryant Riley took advantage of what has been called the apocalypse of retail – the destruction of stores and large chains largely due to competition from newcomers online.

In retrospect, the term may have been used somewhat loosely in the past decade, given what is happening today: the sudden and indefinite closure of countless stores across the country and the likelihood that many do not reopen.

“No one expected a zero income scenario,” said Riley, president and co-CEO of B. Riley Financial, a L.A. company, owner of Great American, that sold Payless, Toys R Us and other large chains, alone or with partners. “I think you will see a lot of liquidations, probably towards the end of the year.”

More than 15,000 stores could close permanently this year, according to Coresight Research. This is close to double the 9,548 stores that the big chains have announced will close in 2019, a particularly brutal year for retail with the bankruptcies of Payless, Gymboree, Charlotte Russe and others.

The year started off well with 2,910 openings and 1,883 closings planned until March 22 – well short of the 5,399 closings announced for the same period last year. Coresight had predicted that closings should recover by the end of the year to around 8,000, but that is just over half the number currently forecast.

The Pottery Barn store on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena was closed on April 2. The number of coronavirus closures, which are currently temporary, is immense, with hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers mostly on leave. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The toll of closures linked to the virus, which for the moment are temporary, is immense, with at least 600,000 workers, mostly low-paid He left last week despite President Trump signing a $ 2 trillion stimulus package that included billions of loans to damaged industries.

Some of the channels that have announced holidays include Macy’s, The Gap and Kohl’s. Collateral damage extends to commercial owners. Taubman, owner of Beverly Center and other upscale malls, warned tenants that they still needed to pay rent because of its own obligations to lenders and service providers, while New York City has strong increase in burglaries of closed stores, prompting owners to go aboard there and elsewhere.

The liquidations have been a big deal since the financial crisis of the past decade, which saw Circuit City, the department store chain Gottschalks and other stores close. More recently, in the midst of the continuous transition to online sales, there have been a multitude of stops by chains such as Toys R Us. Critics blame some of the failures, including Payless, on effect buyouts leverage by private equity owners who charged companies with cheap debt to pay dividends.

Riley said the current crisis has hit as many oversized retailers are still trying to find the best way to reconfigure themselves in the new retail environment. “There are many companies that still have too much debt. If you look at a large box or a small box, it did not thrive and they tried to reduce their footprint to a place that suited them, “he said.

The current difficulties of retail have been a good deal for anyone making money with struggling businesses. This includes Great American, a Woodland Hills company that, prior to its 2014 merger with B. Riley, had extensive experience in liquidating renowned brands such as Borders and Tower Records.

Liquidators generally make money by bidding for the assets of bankrupt businesses they deem useful, and then arranging liquidation sales. They also work with companies looking to downsize by closing stores. Great American has another company that performs collateral evaluations for lenders. “We understand the strengths,” said Riley.

B. Riley, a diversified publicly traded company, provides other services to struggling retailers, so winding up is not the only way out of a financial deadlock. The company provides loans, forensic accounting services, and restructuring advice – and has used these means to get a piece of ailing businesses.

Baby, the women’s clothing retailer, closed all of its stores a few years ago and became a branded business with a $ 32 million loan from B. Riley which was converted to a minority stake. “We have considered taking on this liquidation business and trying to create different results,” he said.

B. Riley’s shares benefited from the boom in his Great American unit, with shares rising from less than $ 9 in 2016 to a high of $ 30 in November, before being beaten in the recent market liquidation .

Customers shop at a Toys R Us store on January 24, 2018 in Highland Park, Illinois. The chain declared bankruptcy in 2017 and finally closed all of its stores. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Gary Wright, founder of GEORGIA. Wright Sales, a Denver-based marketing company that does promotions and sell-offs, said it had received “frantic” calls from some retailers about how to handle reopenings since the closure was a “big blow” for retailers they had never seen before ”.

“I don’t think brick and mortar retailing will ever go away, but it will certainly shrink considerably and it already does,” said Wright, whose diverse client list includes Louis Vuitton, Ace Hardware and the deceased retailer Casual Coin.

A playbook to survive the crisis, he said, would involve cutting spending “bare”, getting a homeowner’s rent reduction, an interruption in lender debt payments and borrowing from the government. Then, once the mandatory closings are lifted, he expects a pent-up demand.

“They spent two or three months not being able to sell stocks on the ground. Manufacturers may have continued to ship to them. They will not have enough money and will be overcrowded – this is a problem we are really capable of solving, “said Wright, who plans to handle more promotions than liquidations once the coronavirus epidemic is over.

“The question is of course if they dug a hole while they were closed which was so deep that they are unable to get out of it,” he said.

One of the few hopes that retailers will come out of “the biggest crisis we hope to see in our lives” is to start planning for the very important Christmas season, said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight, a global retailer and technology consultancy.

“If the retailers focus on that, I think we are seeing fewer bankruptcies and fewer permanent store closings. If they only focus on the immediate, we are in hell, that is what it is, ”she said.

Erika Morabito, partner at Foley & Lardner in Washington, D.C., which handles bankruptcy and restructuring, expects a wave of bankruptcies in several sectors. “COVID-19 will change the world and many different businesses and industries in terms of operations. It is simply inevitable, ”she said.

Even before the outbreak, his company had a long “watch list” of troubled retailers, including J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Rite Aid, Neiman Marcus and Bed Bath & Beyond. She said that everyone is in the “triage phase right now, which is impacting my business and what relief can I get from the government.”

The crisis is so unprecedented that it has upset the bankruptcy proceedings already underway. Restaurant owner CraftWorks Holding and home furnishings retailer Pier 1 have sought to put their activities on the back burner in their current Chapter 11 bankruptcies as the epidemic has completely dried up or significantly reduced revenues from previously proposed operating budgets approved by the court.

“Who knows how long it will last, so I think the companies are waiting to see what the judges are going to do,” said Morabito.

CraftWorks, the Nashville-based owner of several restaurants, including Restaurants in Gordon Biersch Brewery, filed for bankruptcy on March 3 with the intention of selling, but dismissed most of its 18,000 workers last week after having to close the restaurant doors.

Morabito added that a disturbing trend she sees with her clients is that lenders play hardball if borrowers do not meet all of the covenants, which can usually require compliance with a certain cash or cash flow. another financial measure. Before the epidemic, breaches of covenants could prompt a bank to seek new financial projections, but suddenly, they require onerous terms more consistent with a default, such as additional guarantees. “Everyone is worried,” she said.

Weinswig at Coresight said it appeared the retail sector was not too impressed with the $ 2 trillion stimulus package, which is why the chains announced the end of last week after the end of leave. Clothing retailers face particular challenges as the industry loses its spring season, leaving it with huge stocks of dated clothing. Weinswig said she had spoken to a fast fashion chain that was planning to keep inventory for next spring.

“Normally, we would see them flooding T.J. Maxx or Ross or making this product end up in a landfill or bartering it for advertising purposes,” she said. “There are all kinds of things that happen to the old inventory.”

Retailers are also interested in sending their new inventory to China, where sales can be robust in the market. Ali Baba e-commerce platform, said Weinswig. Among the well-positioned companies are Lululemon Athletica, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal, who made big deals on International Women’s Day on March 8 with live streaming and other special marketing activities. But that, she says, takes three to four months and involves setting up an online store and processing payments, as well as shipping inventory to the platform’s warehouses.

“I’m looking for every liner I can get because there are so few,” said Weinswig, whose counsel is helping American businesses enter the Chinese market.

Hain Capital Group is another business well positioned to do business given the expected surge in bankruptcies. The business purchases claims – money owed for goods or services provided – and other claims from creditors against bankrupt companies. This provides money to creditors who need it quickly, while allowing the business to take advantage of subsequent payments it expects from the court.

The New Jersey company purchased claims from Toys R Us suppliers, contractors who served PG&E, and creditors in many other cases, including the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and General Motors during the financial crisis. Over the past 10 years, Hain fund investors have benefited from 15% annual returns, said founder Robert Koltai, who expects the epidemic to “rob their rights” most traditional retailers all by “turbocharging” online sellers.

“It is an act of God. It is beyond our contemplation. The economy of all platforms has stopped, except for a few island industries like medical products, ”he said. “The question I asked everyone is” You tell me the next time you want to go out for a dinner or a concert, and that’s when it will be over. “”