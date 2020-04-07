Religious gatherings around the world ignite the virus

Examples of this inexplicably irresponsible behavior can be found in Iraq, Israel, Pakistan and the United States.

In Iraq, in late March, women dressed in abaya invaded the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim in Baghdad while hinting at their faith kept them safe coronavirus.

Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday services held despite the residence at the orders of the governor of Louisiana due to the pandemic. Channeling his interior Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), Spell told hundreds of his parishioners, many of whom had arrived in more than two dozen buses, that they had “nothing to fear but fear itself” .

The danger of these religious gatherings is highlighted by anecdotes about how the coronavirus has spread in countries like France and India. A prayer meeting in a church in Mulhouse, France in late February involuntary kick “What quickly became one of the largest regional clusters of infections in Europe, which then quickly spread across the country and possibly abroad,” according to the Washington Post. In another case reported by the Washington Post last month in India, thousands of members of a Muslim mission group had a rally in New Delhi, which later became a “super broadcaster” event as participants. . continued to spread the virus across the country when they dispersed.

The United States should view these cases as examples of what not to do. While many want to continue worshiping in this time of crisis, the risks of coming together to organize in-person services are too great.

The Lord is indeed working in a mysterious way and even President Donald Trump enters the scene, saying at a press conference in the White House on Saturday that he plans to let “special” churches hold services outside ” with a big separation “for Easter next Sunday . This happened during the same press conference where he warned that Americans should expect “a lot of deaths” in the weeks to come.