Ranking of the 10 best rushers

Post Ryan Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 rushers at the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. DE Chase Young, Ohio State, 6-5, 264

Overall perspective # 1 and likely choice # 2 after the season of 16.5 sacks, including four against Wisconsin, but zero in the last two games.

2. OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-3, 254

Primarily a standing rusher that depends on speed, unlike others in the upper half of this list. Scary potential when he puts it all together.

3. DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, 6-5, 266

Long and slender like a young Jason Pierre-Paul. Twice more tackles in career for defeat (36.5) than bags, so it is in the backfield.

4. FROM A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, 6-5, 275

The band has shown a solid pass-rusher with 30.5 bags in the past two seasons. Significant effort and good technique make the floor worthy of a first round choice.

5. DE Bradlee Anae, Utah, 6-3, 257

Three consecutive double-digit seasons in loss tackles, including 14 sacks last season. Can hunt and finish.

6. OLB Terrell Lewis, Alabama, 6-5, 262

Missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to an injury – he seems to have studied the game closely from the touchline – but gave up a year of eligibility.

7. OLB Julian Okwara, Notre Dame, 6-4, 252

Screening of first round preselection after an under-productive season. Larger version of Brother Roméo, a Lions passer.

8. OLB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-2, 256

Potential for large numbers of tackles against the race. Strike with force and active hands to cause breakaways.

9. OLB Josh Uche, Michigan, 6-1, 245

Only started a game last season, but was twice All-Big Ten. More of a work in progress than most healthy seniors.

10. OLB Curtis Weaver, Boise State, 6-2, 265

Three seasons total of 34 bags and 47.5 tackles for loss. Acceleration and instinct come out on tape.

Late laugh

FROM Bradlee Anae, Utah: Hobbies include swimming with sharks and scuba diving. Showed at the Senior Bowl and the NFL, it can integrate a 3-4 or 4-3 defense, standing or hand in the ground.

Fall fast

FROM A.J. Epenesa, Iowa: Once a top 10 is planned, Epenesa is not made for the NFL combine. But he did not meet reasonable expectations and now he could be asked to gain weight and change the game.

Little school wonder

OLB Alex Highsmith, Charlotte: How did the 6-3, 248 pound Highsmith get on the NFL radar? Easy. Forty tackles for loss in the last two seasons, including 15 bags in 2019. Advanced range of sliding movements.