Rams say they get what they pay for Todd Gurley’s departure

The Sneads don’t regret it.

Not the Rams’ record contract for Todd Gurley after his third NFL season. Not the decision to cut the Pro Bowl three times less than two years later.

“We all wish the partnership could last longer,” Rams chief executive said Monday at his first press conference since the team eliminated Gurley last month. “But from the point of view of Todd who got this contract, no, he won it. I think it showed up in production, in the way it helped us win. “

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons officially announced that they had accepted a one-year contract with Gurley. The deal is said to be worth $ 6 million, but Gurley has yet to perform a physical exam, during which the Falcons should examine the surgically repaired left knee, which adversely affected Gurley’s performance at the end of the 2018 season and persisted in 2019.

Snead and coach Sean McVay envision the 2020 season and life after Gurley. But in separate video press conferences with journalists from their homes on Monday, everyone answered several questions about the fleeing star and the factors that led to his departure.

Neither McVay nor Snead would reveal what Snead described as “the intimate details” of everything that motivated the decision to part with a player who was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2017.

“Say something that would not be accurate,” said McVay. “I mean, these are conversations that require a lot of different directions and types of projections based on where we are, where we want to be not only this year but in years.”

The Rams ended a disappointing 2019 season overworked by big contracts. Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff all had huge offers. The Rams were also considering a landscape that included an upcoming mega-gift for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and possible expansions for players like the Cooper Kupp receiver and John Johnson security, among others.

By cutting Gurley, who rushed for a career record of 857 yards last season, they absorbed a hit of $ 20.15 million.

“I don’t think it’s a salary cap issue, but in the puzzle … by bringing your short and long term vision together trying to fight consistently, what you pay players comes in game, “said Snead. “Obviously, the way players produce comes into play.”

Could McVay have imagined two years ago that he would move forward without Gurley?

“To say if it was something I think you could have predicted, I think the answer is no, you don’t,” said McVay. “But what you learn is that there are, you know, things are constantly changing and your ability to adjust and adapt and be able to react to what we think is best is the most important thing, and, you know, that’s where we are. “

Substitute veteran Malcolm Brown and second-year pro Darrell Henderson are on track to replace Gurley with committee as the Rams try to rebound after a 9-7 record that excluded them from the playoffs for the first time under McVay.

Michael Brockers signed again with the Rams after his failed deal with the Baltimore Ravens. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

The Rams let linebacker Cory Littleton, defender Dante Fowler and several other defensive players go as free agents. They retained offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Austin Blythe and also signed Michael Brockers after the defensive lineman’s $ 30 million three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens failed due to questions about his left ankle.

“I always wanted to be back with the Rams,” said Brockers during a video conference. “I always wanted to stay here, so for me it was just a blessing.”

Brockers will be part of a defense redone under the coordination of first-year Brandon Staley. The Rams also recruited forward defenseman Leonard Floyd and lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

The Rams correctly identified Floyd as a possible victim of the Chicago Bears’ salary cap, and they moved quickly when Fowler agreed to settle with the Falcons. They signed the 25-year-old Robinson, apparently to replace Brockers.

“You had a younger player, not necessarily an older player, with whom we could grow up and who could adapt to Brandon’s program,” said Snead, adding that Brockers’ availability after the deal ended the Ravens had made it “a bonus baby”.

The Rams still have several positions to fill, including that of kicker. The Rams let Greg Zuerlein sign a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a problem,” said Snead.

Snead and McVay are preparing for what will be a “virtual” NFL draft from April 23 to 25. The Rams are still working on their logistics following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no one who, to my knowledge, is in a bad situation right now,” said McVay. “Everyone feels good. Their families are healthy, and we are really doing everything we can to be healthy in the way that we follow the guidelines. “