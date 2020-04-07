Rams had a baby bonus when Michael Brockers returned

For the first time since the Rams selected him with 14th pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Michael Brockers was not tied.

“In limbo,” he said.

Brockers had spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Rams, but as an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season, he was considered too expensive for a team that was already carrying the weight of massive contracts. Brockers explored the market, accepted a lucrative three-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens last month, and was set to open a new chapter in his career.

Restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, prevented NFL players from traveling for physical exams, so the questions on Brockers’ left ankle could not adequately answer the Ravens.

Circumstances knocked the deal down and led Brockers to sign again with the Rams, landing the defensive lineman where he had hoped to be all along.

“When the opportunity came up and the opportunity to go to the Rams came back, it was like heaven,” Brockers said on Monday from his hometown of Houston during a video conference with reporters.

Brockers, 29, returns to a franchise that is trying to bounce back after a 9-7 season. Coach Sean McVay has hired three new coordinators, including Brandon Staley, 37, to oversee the defense.

Brockers will continue to be the longest running defensive player for a unit that includes NFL double defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams lost linebacker Cory Littleton, defender Dante Fowler, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Marqui Christian. They also eliminated linebacker Clay Matthews, but added leading defender Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

By re-signing Brockers, the Rams retained an alignment pillar and a leader and mentor for the young players.

“When things didn’t continue to work with the Ravens, we were able to seize this opportunity,” said McVay. “I think there was mutual excitement at having the chance to reconnect.”

On March 16, Brockers appeared to be leading the exodus of defensive Rams players when he agreed to a $ 30 million contract with the Ravens, which included $ 21 million in guarantees.

But Brockers suffered a left ankle injury in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. He was examined by a doctor and had an MRI exam in Texas, but the Ravens had questions that were seemingly impossible to answer without a visit in person.

“Everything was fine and dandy to the physical,” said Brockers. “Getting an outsourced physical exam for a team where, you know, their doctors aren’t really looking at you, they’re not testing you, you know, could skew different images they might have gotten.” “

To help fill the hole left by the imminent departure of Brockers, the Rams agreed to come to an agreement with Robinson. But they have an incentive deal with Brockers that could be worth up to $ 31 million.

“Michael means a lot to us here with the Rams, and [we] felt, “OK, is it possible to bring it back?” “said general manager Les Snead.” And now we’re better on the defensive line than when we started on our own. And when I say defensive line, inner defensive line. “

Donald had expressed frustration when the Rams initially let Brockers go, but McVay joked on Monday that he was back in Donald’s favor.

“Aaron finally spoke to me once we got Michael back,” said McVay. “He was a little upset with me, I think, for a few days.”

Brockers said he felt “good”, was undergoing physical therapy, and that he and his wife and three children were dealing with childbirth caused by the pandemic.

“We have construction paper everywhere … and little Crayola scissors everywhere, so we’ll do a lot for just, you know, distract ourselves from everything that’s going on outside and get together and hang out with family inside, “he said.

Brockers is looking forward to continuing his career with the only NFL team he has known. Young players who have played as substitutes will step up and help fill the void left by those who have signed elsewhere, he said. And he intends to keep the same cheerful attitude that he has put to work for eight seasons.

“We are the 1% of the 1% of the 1%,” he said. “So for me, man, it’s a blessing. It’s a chance, you know, a once-in-a-lifetime chance, so you know that I appreciate it as I go along. “

He will continue to play alongside Donald, a teammate since 2014.

“Our story is, you know, it is not done yet,” he said. “We think we have more to prove and to finish.”