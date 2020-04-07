Radomir Antic, the only man to have ruled Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, has died

The former coach of some of Spain’s top football clubs has spent most of his coaching career in the country, winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles with Atletico in 1996.

In addition to stays at Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo, Antic also supported the Serbian national team between 2008-2010 before ending his career in China.

The news of his death was confirmed on Monday by a number of his former clubs.

“The Atlético de Madrid family mourns the death of one of our legendary trainers, Radomir Antić. You will live in our hearts forever. Rest in peace,” read an article by the manager of Atletico. Twitter account

LILY: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus Besides being an accomplished manager, Antic is also considered a legend at the English club in Luton Town. During his four-year stint as a player, the former defender of Yugoslavia scored a late goal to save his team from the relegation of the elite in 1983. The moment is still considered one of the most emblematic moments in the history of the club. “We are overwhelmed to learn of the death of city legend Radomir Antic at the age of 71,” read an article from the Luton Town official. Twitter account “A real hatter [Luton’s nickname] heroes, for the promotion and prevention of relegation. Everyone’s thoughts at Kenilworth Road are with family and friends at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace, Raddy. “ Tributes Real Madrid also paid tribute to its former coach, saying it was “deeply saddened” by the news. Antic had coached Madrid between March 1991 and January 1992. “Real Madrid wishes to express its sincere condolences to his family and friends. These condolences also go to the whole Madrid family and to the clubs he has represented throughout his sports career as a player and coach”, explained a club statement. In 2003, Antic helped stabilize Barcelona during a difficult patch and the Catalan club also sent their condolences. “The Barça family mourns the loss of a man who was deeply loved in the world of football. Rest in peace,” read a tweet from the club. official account.



