Quibi streaming app joins crowded field during coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for video streaming, but it’s not a guarantee of success for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s new app.

Former Disney president and co-founder of DreamWorks launched Quibi, an abbreviated video service for smartphones, on Monday amid a health crisis that forced millions of Americans inside with nothing but their phones to beat boredom.

It may seem like the perfect environment for a new phone-centric video service, but some industry experts predict a $ 1.8 billion boom for the startup.

Quibi, who boasts of content from stars like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Liam Hemsworth, Nicole Richie and Sophie Turner, launches amid “a congested battlefield” of streaming options, said Tal Chalozin, co- founder of Innovid, an advertising and analytics company that works with Roku, Hulu and Facebook.

This means that fewer people may be willing to shell out money to pay for a new video service, assuming they even have money to spare in the context of coronavirus layoffs, Chalozin said.

In addition to competing with streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney + – as well as social media sites like YouTube and Snapchat – Quibi will face NBCU Peacock streaming service, which will launch on April 15, as well as HBO Max d ‘AT&T, which will start in May.

But unlike YouTube and Peacock, Quibi, which stands for “quick bites”, charges for its videos, even when accompanied by advertisements. Subscribers pay $ 4.99 per month with ads or $ 7.99 per month without.

Quibi offers a 90-day free trial, but Chalozin sees trial users interrupting service after the trial period in the midst of an ever-increasing unemployment rate.

It is also of concern, said Chalozin, that Quibi’s programs – intended to be digested in seven-minute episodes – are designed for people on the go, like commuters queuing for lunch with a few minutes to spare.

“There are no commuters. In this climate, there are no colder moments, ”said Chalozin.

In an interview with The Post, Katzenberg acknowledged the challenges he faces, but argued that there was still room for a service like Quibi.

“There is no doubt that all of our rhythms and habits have been turned upside down for each of us. But we still all have split times, ”said Katzenberg of the pandemic. “Today is school at our children’s house, our household chores or our video calls to work. We still need breaks in our day. “

Katzenberg also lambasted the idea that Quibi, which he founded with former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is in competition with Netflix or HBO Max.

“We are not in competition with television, including future streaming services. They are all competing for the TV. Quibi just doesn’t do it. “

Katzenberg said Quibi would start counting subscribers after the 90-day free trial, by which time the pandemic may have disappeared. “Success comes from net paying subscribers,” said the Hollywood tycoon. “We have always seen this as a marathon and not a sprint.”