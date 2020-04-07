Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to intensive care in the middle of the battle against the coronavirus

by April 7, 2020 world
Prime Minister Boris Johnson transferred to intensive care battles coronavirus, according to a statement from his office. “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been treated by doctors at St. Thomas hospital in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” the statement said.

“During the afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit,” the statement said.

The statement added that Johnson had asked Foreign Minister Domenic Raab, the first secretary of state, “to replace him if necessary”.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boris-johnson-intensive-care-british-prime-minister-coronavirus-battle/

